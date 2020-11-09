It was a bit of an oddity, really – for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Venice girls soccer team regressed in the win department, yet went deeper in the postseason than any team in school history.
Venice advanced the state championship match for the first time this past season before losing the Class 6A title to Lourdes Academy, 2-1.
Venice finished the season 15-4-2 a year after going 18-1-1, but make no mistake – the 2019 run was no mirage and was made possible by playing the most difficult schedule coach Gary Bolyard could muster.
“We had the No. 1 toughest schedule in the country according to MaxPreps,” Bolyard said. “Game in and game out, we were playing the toughest teams in the country. It prepped us along the way for the run we made at the end of the year.”
After the season, Bolyard began fielding offers to bring Venice to high-profile showcases in far-flung locales such as San Diego, Dallas and Phoenix. Then COVID-19 struck and all such plans had to be scrapped.
“We have a couple of good teams coming in, but nothing like last year,” Bolyard said. “Lakewood Ranch was the only local team we played last year. They are very formidable, but that’s just who we were playing.”
This season’s slate is much more conventional as a result of the travel restrictions, beginning with Tampa Robinson on Wednesday. Lakewood Ranch is back on the slate, but Venice will play Port Charlotte for the first time in three seasons.
The team that takes the field for Venice is going to have a new look, albeit with a caveat. Last year’s standout senior duo of Mason Schilling and Kat Jordan are sticking around to help as coaches.
“It is nice to have them there to talk to the team,” Bolyard said. “The girls know them and are comfortable with them.”
Replacing Schilling and Jordan on the pitch is another matter.
“It’s all a new look,” Bolyard said. “The personnel is different and a lot of players are playing in different positions. We’re going to feel it out, who’s the best in what position, and figure out that puzzle.”
Rachel Dalton will step in for Jordan.
“She’s just an all-around great player and teammate and now it’s Rachel’s turn to shine,” Bolyard said. “We expecting her to do great things for us.”
Kiki Slattery will get the first shot at being the next Schilling.
“Kiki is going to do the same thing,” Bolyard said.
Venice returns an experienced set of defenders with Ashton Pennell directing in net.
Another deep run is well within Venice’s reach.
“It’s going to be a work in progress for the next couple of weeks, but the intensity is there,” Bolyard said.
Here’s a look at the area teams:
CHARLOTTE
Coach: Amanda Carr
Last year’s finish: 6-11, eliminated in first round playoff loss to Sarasota.
Key players lost: Eva Le, Ivy Gudmundsen, Isabel Vickery, Dareine Dejean.
Key returners: Ashley Chaisson-Doull, Peyton Taylor, Rhea Bautista, Maddie Reich.
Outlook: The Tarpons were 5-5 last season when the bottom dropped out. In losing 6 of their final 7 games, the Tarpons were shut out five times and scored once in another defeat. Now, they’ll have to find someone to mind the goal, since Le and Gudmundsen split those duties and are now gone.
DESOTO COUNTY
Coach: Saul Vazquez
Last year’s finish: 3-13-2, eliminated in districts by loss to Bayshore.
Key players lost: Casandra Valdivinos, Elizabeth Perez, Carolyn Nieto.
Key returners: Jessica Sainez, Yenni Flores, Samanthe Reyes.
Outlook: It has been an offseason of change for the Bulldogs, who turn to Saul Vazquez to things around for a program that has not had a winning season since 2012-13 and hasn’t won more than six games since 2015-16. The ground floor will be modest: Learning the necessary skills to compete game-to-game and play as a team.
LEMON BAY
Coach: Katie Cooke
Last year’s finish: 21-3, eliminated in Class 4A semifinal loss to Bishop Kenny.
Key players lost: Selena Beaulieu, Zoe Melo, Hanna Cislo.
Key returners: Lauren Ragazzone, Sophia Cherniak, Jacoby Maldonado, Emily Moore, Taylor Mason.
Outlook: The Mantas are locked and loaded for another deep postseason run. Ragazzone poured in 42 goals and added 21 assists as Lemon Bay won 17 of 18 matches before falling to Bishop Kenny with a championship berth on the line. Lemon Bay is already 1-0-1 after a preseason event in which the Mantas forged a 3-3 tie with Canterbury before dispatching Port Charlotte, 5-1. Cherniak (12 goals, 21 assists) and Maldonado (8 goals, 15 assists) give Lemon Bay a formidable trio.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Coach: Rob Theiralt
Last year’s finish: 9-7-1, eliminated in first round playoff loss to North Fort Myers.
Key players lost: N/A.
Key returners: Savanna Pulliam, Gabby Reyes, Emmalee Lowe, Skylar Daniels.
Outlook: There will be a lot of mixing and matching this season for the Pirates as Theiralt looks to replace 9 outgoing seniors with 12 rising seniors, who offer leadership but haven’t had a lot of minutes. Pulliam’s return is key as the team’s lone experienced goalkeeper while Reyes will also aid in anchoring the defense.
NORTH PORT
Coach: Hans Duque
Last year’s finish: 11-4-2, eliminated in second round playoff loss to Venice.
Key players lost: Isabelle Harvey, Taylor Hall, Sydney Egoville, Jordan Wyatt.
Key returners: Aleena Purvis, Sierra Spirk, Jena Chimelis, Emily Idoyaga, Adriana Ghersini, Yanique Borer, Emma Sineath.
Outlook: If any team has the potential to surpass the season before, it’s North Port. The Bobcats return their top seven players from last season, led by Purvis, who led the team with 26 goals and 12 assists. Spirk and Idoyaga each contributed 12 assists as well, with Spirk recording 20 goals. The Bobcats will play a formidable schedule, beginning Wednesday with Fort Myers. They will also play Lemon Bay twice and Lakewood Ranch, among others.
VENICE
Coach: Gary Bolyard
Last year’s finish: 15-4-2, lost in the Class 6A championship to Lourdes Academy.
Key players lost: Mason Schilling, Jamie Searles, Kat Jordan.
Key returners: Kiersten “Kiki” Slattery, Rachel Dalton, Emma Mogford, Madelyn Krause, Ashton Pennell.
Outlook: The regular season begins Wednesday against Tampa Robinson, but Venice has already offered some encouraging signs during the preseason, according to Bolyard. Slattery and Dalton will be called upon to shoulder the leadership void left behind by the graduations of Slattery and Dalton. Slattery is the top returning scorer, with 12 goals and 7 assists. Dalton brings back 6 goals and 14 assists.
