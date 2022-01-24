As expected, Venice, Lemon Bay and Imagine landed the top seed in their respective districts ahead of this week’s district tournaments.
All three have byes into their district semifinals. Port Charlotte will play host to a first-round match while North Port, Charlotte and DeSoto County hit the road for their district openers.
In District 7A-8, Venice (8-4-3) nabbed the top seed based on their No. 55 state ranking. Sarasota got the other bye. Venice will play host to the winner of Wednesday’s match between Riverview and North Port. The Rams nosed out the Bobcats (7-10-1) as host for their opening-round meeting by being ranked seven spots ahead of North Port (148 to 155).
Charlotte’s road to regionals is paved with land mines. District 5A-12 boasts the state’s No. 2 and No. 10 teams (North Fort Myers and Mariner) as well as No. 77 Cape Coral. Charlotte (5-5) will open its district run with a trip to Ida Baker on Thursday. A win means facing North Fort Myers on Monday.
DeSoto County (5-10-1) opens District 4A-11 play as the No. 5 seed and will be on the road Wednesday at Bayshore. The winner will face top-seeded Parrish Community on Friday.
In District 4A-11, top-seeded Lemon Bay (13-5-1) appears on track to host No. 4 seed Port Charlotte (5-8-1) on Friday. The Pirates will face fifth-seeded Island Coast on Wednesday as a favorite.
Imagine (8-2-2) will be clear favorites to win District 2A-11. With the top seed, the Sharks will play host to the winner of Thursday’s Canterbury-Southwest Florida Christian match on Monday.
