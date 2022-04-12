ENGLEWOOD — There was a time when Lemon Bay’s Jordan Shirley looked forward to her senior year knowing her sister Avery would be a freshman on the Mantas’ tennis team and the two could possibly pair up in doubles.
“I’m really sad I won’t get to play with her again,” Shirley said of her younger sister. “We didn’t get to play doubles together, which we thought we were going to, but it worked out, though.”
As it turned out, Shirley met Marie L’Abbe during their freshman year and have been together ever since. On Tuesday, the Mantas’ No. 1 doubles duo dispatched their opponents from Parrish Community, 6-1, 6-2, to win the District 2A-11 title and punch a ticket directly to the Class 2A state tournament.
“So sorry,” L’Abbe said with a smile and laugh upon hearing Shirley talk about not playing with her sister.
Shirley and L’Abbe have been together for so long that they answer questions and finish each other’s thoughts in a smooth volley.
“This has literally been our dream since we were freshmen,” Shirley said.
“We both said by our senior season we want to go to state together,” L’Abbe continued.
“We don’t care … well, we do care … how we do, we just wanted to get there,” Shirley concluded. “This is so exciting.”
While Shirley and L’Abbe were taking apart Parrish’s Odessa Eisch and Ana Florez, Avery Shirley and Rosey Lowder were outlasting Sebring’s Alayna Mhyre and Aly Smyth, 6-1, 7-5 to win the No. 2 doubles district title.
Lemon Bay finished the tournament with 20 points, doubling up second-place Sebring, and will advance as a team to next week’s first round of regional play. The Mantas will play host on Tuesday to an opponent to be determined.
The Mantas won four of five singles titles behind L’Abbe, Lowder, Avery Shirley and Fabiana Artigas. Jordan Shirley lost to Eisch, who earned an individual berth to the state tournament with the win as the district champion at No. 1 singles.
Throughout the season, the Mantas saw some lineup juggling when a lower seed beat a higher one in challenge matches, but the lineup that played Tuesday was exactly the same as the one that opened the season.
“It’s funny because where they’re playing now is where the season began,” Mantas coach Darrell Roach said. “It had all kinds of ups and downs, I had a six come in and beat my five and then right at the end, the five beat the six back. That’s good. It’s a good competition there. They’re all evenly balanced.”
While Shirley and L’Abbe’s match ended in lopsided fashion, the two said they came into it not knowing what to expect.
“We went into this so nervous,” L’Abbe said.
“I lost to (Eisch) in the singles finals, so I was pretty nervous,” Shirley added.
Throughout the match, Shirley and L’Abbe talked constantly, walked together to track down stray tennis balls, discussing strategy as they went, and always offered each other encouraging smiles if a shot went awry.
“We have teamwork. We have that going for us,” Shirley said.
“I think we know how to pick each other up,” said L’Abbe, picking up on the thought and turning to Shirley. “If Jordan gets down during a game, I pick her up and when I get down, you always know how to rally me.”
Shirley took L’Abbe’s verbal cue and concluded, “We always try to get it so that Marie’s at the net and I’m defensive and all that.”
So now the duo will try and lead the Mantas to state as a team, beginning with Tuesday’s first round of regionals, but no matter what, they’ll be closing out their careers together in Orlando at month’s end.
Tarpons fall short in 3A-13
The Charlotte girls tennis team saw their season come to an end on Tuesday during the District 3A-13 meet on their home courts.
No. 2 singles player Halayna Roberson did manage to reach the finals in her bracket, dispatching Southeast’s Emily Steiner and Riverdale’s Macy Costigan before falling to North Fort Myers’ Bailey Williamson.
The Tarpons’ No. 2 doubles tandem of Kendall Carrico and Sophia Clancey also reached the finals, taking out duos from Cape Coral and Riverdale before North Fort Myers pulled out a 6-2, 6-3 win.
In the boys’ tournament at Cape Coral, the Tarpons finished third, just missing out on advancing to regionals. Despite seeing their season come to an end, Bruce Bailey supplied a highlight by winning the No. 5 singles title, 6-3, 6-1, against Cape Coral’s Eduardo Figueroa.
