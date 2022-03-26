It's going to be hard to top this past season of girls weightlifting in our area.
Several high schools – Charlotte, Lemon Bay, North Port, Venice, Imagine and Port Charlotte – sent competitors to the 1A-3A state championships.
There were several performances to remember along the way.
Two area teams – Lemon Bay and Charlotte – won regional championships while North Port and Port Charlotte finished as runners-up.
Individually, dozens of athletes advanced to states and several of them won regional titles, too.
At states, Madison Atwood and Aubrey Jarvis lived up to their strong seasons as each brought home a state championship – with Atwood breaking the state's clean and jerk record.
That's only scratching the surface of an area chock-full of decorated lifters.
First Team
Madison Atwood
IMAGINE, JUNIOR
It seemed nearly impossible for Atwood to top her dominant run to a state championship last season.
Somehow, she pulled it off.
Now competing for Imagine after winning with North Port last year, Atwood won her district, region, and the title for the 1A 183-pound weight class. She then went on to set a new state record in the clean and jerk -- lifting 250 pounds in her final attempt at the 1A state championships. Atwood won her weight class at states by 80 pounds.
Aubrey Jarvis
NORTH PORT, JUNIOR
The top returning lifter for North Port, Jarvis won most matchups with ease.
She won her weight class at the 3A-District 12 meet with a combined lift of 345 pounds, beating out second place by a combined 75 pounds.
She kept that momentum going all the way to a state championship — winning the 3A 169-pound weight class with a combined lift of 380 pounds (195 pound bench and 185 pound clean and jerk).
Alexa Estevez
PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
A top lifter for the Lady Pirates, Estevez was a force in the 139-pound weight class.
She won individual titles at her district and regional meets on the way to a third-place finish at the 2A state championships.
Her best lift of the postseason came in regionals when she benched 170 pounds and lifted 175 pounds in the clean and jerk to win by 10 pounds.
Tara Yount
PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
A state champion last season, Yount came close to repeating.
Yount lifted a combined 420 pounds (205 pound bench and 215 pound clean and jerk) to come five pounds away from winning the 2A 199-pound weight class.
Despite the runner-up finish, her season was still special.
Yount laid waste to the competition at the 2A-District 13 meet as she eased off the pedal and still won by a combined 115 pounds.
At regionals, the senior lifted a combined 420 pounds to win by 60 — setting up her return to states.
Natalee Brown
LEMON BAY, JUNIOR
A reliably dominant lifter, Brown won individual district and regional titles in the 139-pound weight class as she helped the Lady Mantas win a pair of team championships, too.
Brown won her district by 50 combined pounds and her region by 30 pounds, but saved her best lift for the 1A state championships.
The junior finished in second place as she benched 155 pounds and lifted 165 pounds in the clean and jerk (320 total) — the best finish among Lemon Bay lifters.
Angelina Dabney
PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
Part of a key senior trio for the Lady Pirates, Dabney often came up clutch in her lifts.
The senior won the 2A-District 13 meet for the 129-pound weight class by 30 pounds and then won her region by just 20 pounds.
Though she was unable to complete her lifts at states, it was still a season to remember for Dabney.
Her best lift of the postseason came at regionals when she benched 170 pounds and lifted 190 pounds in the clean and jerk (360 total).
Gianna Creola
CHARLOTTE, SENIOR
A senior leader for the regional champion Tarpons, Creola performed at a championship level all season.
If not for Angelina Dabney, Creola would have won district and regional titles while helping the Tarpons team capture a pair of championships, too.
She lifted a combined 340 pounds (160 pound bench, 180 pound clean and jerk) for a third-place finish in 2A competition for the 129-pound weight class.
Coach of the year: Matt Galley
Galley didn’t lead any Lady Tarpons to a state championship this season, but accomplished nearly everything else on the checklist.
The veteran coach led a tight-knit group of lifters to district and regional titles — both individual and team — while also helping 13 athletes reach the 2A state championships.
Second Team
Marissa Schuler, Charlotte senior
Shantay Reid, North Port senior
Makayla Waterhouse, Imagine, 7th grade
Maelani Parkinson, Charlotte junior
Kayleigh Soler, North Port senior
Presley Engelauf, Lemon Bay junior
Katarina Wilburn, North Port senior
