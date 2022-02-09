Over the next three days, a total of 46 area athletes will be competing at the state girls weightlifting championships at Port St. Joe High School.
This past week, Charlotte (Class 2A) and Lemon Bay (1A) won region titles in their respective classes while North Port (3A), Port Charlotte (2A) and Imagine (1A) each finished second. Venice finished eighth in the region it shares with North Port.
The state championships begin on Thursday with the Class 3A meet, involving Venice and North Port. On Friday, Port Charlotte and Charlotte will compete in the Class 2A meet. The event wraps up on Saturday with Class 1A, where Lemon Bay and Imagine will be well-represented.
In each weight class (represented below in parentheses), the four region champions are joined by the next 16 at-large qualifiers. Several area athletes recorded dual region titles last week by sweeping the traditional – involving the bench press and clean-and-jerk – and snatch, a new category added this year.
Here’s a look at each school’s contingent:
Charlotte
The Tarpons will send an area-best 13 athletes to Port St. Joe, with three region champions in the traditional and two in the snatch.
Marissa Schuler (119-pound class) and Maelani Parkinson (Unlimited) are dual region champions in their respective classes. Madison McQueen (101) is a region champion in traditional who also qualified 5th at-large in the snatch.
Charlotte will have 10 athletes competing in both categories. In addition to Schuler, Parkinson and McQueen, Gianna Creola (129), Briana Linares (129), Abbee McCluer (139), Scarlette DiPietro (139), Ava Miller (154), Alyssa Bentley (169) and Jada Carter (183) will do battle in each.
Though she didn’t win a region title in either category, Creola will be formidable at state after qualifying No. 1 at-large in traditional and No. 3 in snatch.
Gabriella Charles (169) also qualified in traditional while Alexis Miller (154) and Allie Miller (169) will compete in snatch.
Lemon Bay
The Mantas are the only other area squad sending double-digits to the state meet. Lemon Bay snagged nine individual region titles with Addison Adcock (110), Natalee Brown and Kaci James (199) winning dual crowns.
Brown will be a particularly strong threat for a state title after posting the state’s second-best number in traditional and third-best in snatch.
Quincy Dunlap (119) and Bryn Atherholt (129) won region titles in the traditional competition while Presley Engelauf (154) won in snatch. Atherholt and Engelauf qualified in both categories. Atherholt qualified sixth in snatch while Engelauf was No. 3 in traditional.
Also competing in both categories will be Ava Robertson (199).
Alexandria Harris (169) will compete in the traditional. Brooke Andrews (119) and Addison Hunger (183) will compete in snatch.
North Port
The Bobcats boast three region champions among its eight-person contingent. Kayleigh Soler (154), Aubrey Jarvis (169) and Shantay Reid (Unlimited) each won region titles in the traditional category. Jarvis’ combo of a 195-pound bench and 185-pound clean-and-jerk was tops in all of Class 3A.
Soler, who also qualified No. 6 in the snatch, and Katarina Wilburn (119) will compete in both categories.
Jahniya DeSilva (199) will participate in the traditional competition while Hope Eastes (101), Kaylie Beaulieu (110) and Lily Eastes (119) will do battle in the snatch.
Imagine
North Port’s private school nearly matched its public sibling in sending seven athletes to the Class 1A meet but boasts the area’s best bet to win a state title.
Madison Atwood (183) blew away the regional competition last week with a 430-pound total in the traditional which was tops in the state by a whopping 50 pounds. She followed up by cruising to a snatch total of 180 – 45 pounds better than anyone in Florida.
Makayla Waterhouse (169) also was a dual region champion and finished second statewide in the snatch. Teammate Lenaea Dennard was right on her heels as the No. 1 at-large qualifier.
Serena Kohler (139) will compete in the traditional competition while Payton Jones (101), Lyndea Parker (110) and Senika Johnson (110) are headed to state to compete in snatch.
Port Charlotte
A half-dozen Pirates will be in action on Friday with three serious podium threats.
Angelina Dabney (129), Alexa Estevez (139) and Tara Yount (199) each won dual region titles with totals that put them at the top or second in the entire state. Dabney and Estevez enter the traditional competition atop their classes and second in the snatch. Yount will be the one to beat in snatch and second in the traditional at her weight.
Mia Sutter (101) also qualified in both categories.
Cassidy D’Aprile (119) and Gabrielle Gipson (183) will compete in the traditional.
Venice
Venice’s Lauren McMahon (101) and Juliana Courville (139) will join North Port’s contingent in today’s Class 3A competition. Both are qualified in the traditional category.
