PUNTA GORDA — Jada Carter is still trying to process how much her life changed the morning of January 17th.
The Charlotte High senior had already sat down earlier in the week and tried to convince her father, Edgar Carter, to go to the hospital as his battle with COVID-19 worsened, to no avail.
When Edgar, 58, awoke on Jan. 17, however, his breathing had become labored. He passed away before an ambulance could arrive.
“I have not gotten through it that well, honestly,” said Carter, a weightlifter who will compete for the Tarpons on Friday afternoon in the Class 2A state championships at Port St. Joe High School. “The first week or two, I didn’t want to show up to practice. I went to districts and it felt good being around my team. They’re like another family to me. Being around them here and away from weightlifting has made me feel much better.”
Tarpons coach Matt Galley told Carter that it would be OK if she didn’t return to the team. If she did, there would be no pressure on her to preform.
Just four days later, though, Carter came back to crush the competition in the District 2A-13 tournament at Port Charlotte High School — winning the 183-pound weight class with ease.
Carter bench-pressed 165 pounds and lifted 175 pounds in the clean and jerk, beating out second place by a combined 70 pounds.
She also lifted 115 pounds in the snatch to win a second district title, as the Tarpons won a pair of team district titles.
“We didn’t expect her to be able to come back from that emotionally so quickly,” Galley said. “We supported whatever she wanted to do. She’s handling this as well as you possibly could imagine. Of course it’s been incredibly difficult for her, but she’s put on a strong face.”
The following week, Charlotte hosted the Region 2A-4 tournament, and Carter outperformed expectations again. She helped the team win both the traditional and snatch championships. The senior benched 175 pounds and lifted 170 pounds in the clean and jerk to finish third in the traditional competition.
In the snatch competition, Carter lifted 115 pounds to finish second.
Those results were plenty good enough to advance the fourth-year lifter back to the state championships for a second straight season along with 12 of her teammates.
“My coach, who was very understanding, told me that I didn’t have to think about weightlifting, but I do want to think about it,” Carter said. “This team is like family to me and I don’t want to let them down. I don’t want to let myself down. And I don’t want to let my dad down, because he wanted me to stick with weightlifting.
“I’ve just had to get through it.”
The wins and the friendships have certainly made life easier for Carter over the past few weeks, but there have been moments of struggle, too.
Focusing on her lifts often distracts Carter from the weight of her reality, but her anxiety is quick to flare if she messes up or isn’t performing well.
"She's definitely had moments where she gets overwhelmed, but she's done a good job of just focusing on what's in front of her in that moment," Galley said. "Afterwards, though, you can see it's rough on her."
With only the state meet remaining, Carter knows that her high school weightlifting career will soon be over regardless of what happens.
The senior said she doesn’t expect to win an individual title, and it would be cool to medal, but she will be lifting for more than herself at Friday's state meet.
“Throughout my childhood, my dad always cared about other people,” Carter said. “He worked in juvenile detention, and he cared for others deeply. If they weren’t on the right path, he wanted to fix that.
“We always had a great bond and I look up to him in different ways. I want to be an example of him. He was a good man, and I’m hoping and praying that I keep making him proud.”
