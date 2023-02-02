Abbee McCluer celebrates her 185-pound lift in the clean and jerk, which set a personal record and powered her to a third-place showing in the 139-pound Traditional weight class. It was also her 18th birthday.
North Port’s Jahniya Desilva powers through a lift during Thursday’s Region 3A-3 meet.
Patrick Obley
Charlotte’s Gabriella Charles finished fourth in her weight class during the Traditional competition at Thursday’s Region 3A-3 meet.
Patrick Obley
Steve Knapp
A packed house takes in the action at the Region 3A-3 girls weightlifting meet on Thursday at Charlotte High.
PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte High’s first foray into Class 3A regional weightlifting saw the Tarpon girls team acquit itself well with a pair of fourth-place team finishes in the Region 3A-3 Traditional and Olympic competitions.
While no Tarpon won a Traditional weight class, several put themselves in position to earn at-large bids when the FHSAA finishes tallying all results later this week.
North Port and Venice should also see some names on that final sheet.
Charlotte’s Madison McQueen won the 101-pound Olympic title and finished second in the Traditional. While strength is the primary component in any performance, McQueen credited a little cross-discipline application for her success.
“I also cheerlead and dance,” McQueen said. “My dance experience has helped me majorly, helped with my arch because I’m so flexible.”
McQueen, a sophomore, was talked into joining the team last year by Tarpon head coach Matt Galley. Until speaking with him, weightlifting competitively wasn’t something on her radar as an option.
“I started at CrossFit. I did it with friends right after Covid to get out of the house and do something,” McQueen said. “I happened to go to the same CrossFit as the coach and then I just kind of got recruited.”
Charlotte senior Abbee McCluer celebrated her 18th birthday by setting a personal record en route to a third-place finish in the 139-pound Olympic competition. Scarlette DiPietro could hear her name called this weekend after finishing third in the 129-pound Traditional. Gabriella Charles finished fourth in the 169 Traditional.
North Port’s Aubury Jarvis, a defending state champion in the Snatch (now Olympic) and Traditional, put herself in position for a repeat with a pair of second-place finishes at 169. Jarvis was particularly jazzed about cracking the 400-pound barrier in the Traditional competition, finishing at 405.
“I feel amazing because I’ve never broken 400 before,” she said. “I went all-out on all my lifts and I feel really good about it. I got PRs on almost every single one of my lifts.”
Setting a best in the Snatch came as a surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting to get the Snatch because I haven’t trained for it,” she said. “I have a shoulder injury, but I had a 10-pound PR.”
Kaitlin Kohlenberg also finished as a runner-up in the 129-pound Traditional class. Lily Eastes was third in 119 Olympic.
"Lily just missed her two opening clean-and-jerks so she gave us a heart attack, but then she got it on her third one,” Jarvis said. “Then KK (Kohlenberg) is trying to max out on her bench and I’m hoping she gets the same results I do with that.”
Venice’s Samatha Mitizak was fourth in 110 Traditional while teammate Andrea Saxman was fourth at 139 Traditional. Venice did not compete in the Olympic competition.
Sunlake, out of the Land O’Lakes area, won the team Traditional competition while Mitchell from New Port Richey took the Olympic title.
