PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte High’s first foray into Class 3A regional weightlifting saw the Tarpon girls team acquit itself well with a pair of fourth-place team finishes in the Region 3A-3 Traditional and Olympic competitions.

While no Tarpon won a Traditional weight class, several put themselves in position to earn at-large bids when the FHSAA finishes tallying all results later this week.


