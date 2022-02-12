PORT ST. JOE – On the final day of the girls state weightlifting championships, Lemon Bay stuck another feather in the area’s cap with a third-place finish in the snatch event while
The Mantas also made a little school history along the way.
Junior Natalee Brown was the team’s top performer. Competing in the 139-pound class, she finished second in the snatch and traditional events.
Fellow junior Presley Engelauf also placed in each event, taking third in the snatch and sixth in traditional at 154.
A third junior, Addison Adcock finished fifth in the snatch, competing at 110.
Kaci James became the first freshman in Lemon Bay history to medal at state, taking second in the snatch at 199.
Imagine finished sixth in both events fueled by Madison Atwood’s flirtation with the state record book. The junior totaled 465 pounds in the bench press and clean-and-jerk to win the 183-pound class by a whopping 80 pounds while coming within 10 pounds of the state record.
Atwood also won the snatch event with a lift of 190, which was 50 pounds better than any competitor in any weight class.
Makayla Waterhouse, at 169, gave Imagine two dual placers, taking fifth in the snatch and sixth in traditional. Fellow 169-pounder Lenaea Dennard beat out Waterhouse with a fourth-place showing in the snatch event. Lyndea Parker (110) and Payton Jones (101) finished sixth and seventh in their respective snatch events.
In Thursday’s Class 3A championship, North Port finished second in the snatch and eighth in traditional.
In Friday’s Class 2A meet, Port Charlotte collected a fourth place finish in the snatch and an eight-place finish in the traditional while Charlotte secured fifth in the snatch event and sixth in traditional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.