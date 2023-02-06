ENGLEWOOD - The home crowd watched as the home team hosting the 1A R4 Regional in girls weightlifting dominated the field on Saturday.
Lemon Bay team members won five of the 10 weight classes in the Traditional round, with the squad coming out of the day with 72 points — nearly three times runner-up Imagine School of North Port, which had 25 points.
In the Olympic round, Lemon Bay won with 57 points; Doctors Charter followed up with 27 and Imagine School added 25.
During the event, Imagine School of North Port's Madison Atwood set a state record with a clean and jerk of 240 pounds. She finished her weight class with a total score of 440.
Her sister, Tristain Atwood, also at Imagine School of North Port, won her weight class with a score of 420.
But it was the full slate of Lemon Bay lifters who won half of the classes and dashed in 12 other Top 10 places to bring the Mantas their dominating win.
The Mantas scored first places in Traditional with Madison Glidden at the 101 with a score of 205; Addison Adcock at the 110 with a score of 290; Bryn Atherholt at the 129 with a score of 280; Natalee Brown at the 139 with a score of 340; Presley Engelauf at the 154 with a score of 330.
Other Traditional champions were Brook Cosentino, St. Stephens/Bradenton, at the 119 with a score of 275; Lauren Jolly, Bradenton Christian, at the 169 with a score of 320; Madison Atwood, Imagine School North Port, at the 183 with a score of 440; Tristain Atwood, Imagine School North Port, at the 199 with a score of 420 and Danyla Sanders, of Pahokee, with a score of 365.
Also region athletes placing were:
• Senika Johnson, Imagine School North Port, third place in the 110; Ella Curran, Cardinal Mooney, sixth place in the 110; Aaliyah Passeneau, Lemon Bay, seventh place in the 110.
• Quincey Dunlap, Lemon Bay, second place in the 119; Madison Hanson, Lemon Bay, third place in the 119; Caroline Teto, Cardinal Mooney, fourth place in the 119; Parker Lyndea, Imagine School North Port, fourth place in the 119.
• Rylie Anderson, Lemon Bay, second place in the 129.
• Oriana Russo, Lemon Bay, fifth place in the 139; Tomiah Henry, DeSoto County, ninth place in the 139.
• Bella Mongillo, Lemon Bay, fifth place in the 154.
• Alexandria Harris, Lemon Bay, third place in the 169; Sierra Blaney, Lemon Bay, eighth place in the 169; Rue Borchert, Cardinal Mooney, ninth place in the 169.
• Makayla WaterHouse, Imagine School, second place in the 183; Addison Hunger, Lemon Bay, third place in the 183; Zoe Kirby, Cardinal Mooney, seventh place in the 183; Josephine Timmerman, 10th place in the 183.
• Tania Martinez, Lemon Bay, third place in the 199; Emily Szaflarski, fourth place in the 199; Maritza Tovar, sixth place in the 199.
• Tee'Aunna Williams, Lemon Bay, third place in the Unlimited; Megan Baum, seventh place in the Unlimited; Olivia Becker, ninth place in the Unlimited.
Other area squads and teams have already punched their tickets for the State Championship, which is set for Saturday, Feb. 18 at RP Funding Center, 701 W Lime St., Lakeland.
