VENICE — Girls wrestling officially become a sanctioned high school sport in Florida this school year, and it couldn’t have come at a much better time for Tristany Smallwood and Sydney Pablo.
The two Venice High wrestlers have been involved in the sport since they were in the fourth grade — Smallwood through family ties and Pablo out of curiosity — and weren’t worried about competing almost exclusively against boys in high school.
Competing against girls, however, has been an unexpected surprise.
At the first-ever girls district tournament at Venice on Feb. 10, both Smallwood (105-pound weight class) and Pablo (110-pound weight class) finished undefeated as and were crowned district champions. Those first-place finishes meant both advanced to today’s regional tournament at Palmetto Ridge High School.
“Now that it’s sanctioned, it adds a little bit of a twist to it,” Venice wrestling coach Pat Ryan said of girls wrestling. “They have their own sport now. Prior to that, it was almost like club. At the beginning of this year, we had like eight, but some got hurt and now we’re down to two.
“Both of these girls grew up in the youth program and had a good base of knowledge that’s given them a leg up in the first year of girls wrestling.”
While girls wrestling has officially become its own sport in Florida, it will still take time to catch on enough to fill out schedules for each team.
This season, Smallwood, a sophomore, and Pablo, a freshman, have had to wrestle against boys, but have had opportunities — like a Knockout tournament in Kissimmee and the Queen of the Island tournament at Venice High — to get them prepared for the postseason.
Locally, not every area high school fielded a girls wrestling team.
Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte were the only area schools with girls wrestlers this year. The Bobcats, with the area’s largest team, will send Hope Eastes (100-pound weight class), Nadia Ayers (115-pound weight class), Sophia LoCastro (120-pound weight class), Paige Baker (125-pound weight class) and Jaelyn Perez (130-pound weight class) to today’s regional tournament at Palmetto Ridge.
Port Charlotte will send Lily MacGregor (155-pound weight class).
Due to a lack of teams in the state, there are no classifications in the regional and state tournaments — meaning wrestlers are separated only by weight class and not by school population, like in boys wrestling.
“Our district was pretty much Charlotte County, Sarasota County and Manatee County,” Ryan said. “Unfortunately, some of the teams in that district had one or zero girls to compete at each weight class. If you go up north to those bigger counties, those districts are huge compared to ours, and that’s what we’ll run into in regionals.
“We’re gonna see girls we haven’t seen because there’s not a whole lot of opportunities for girls to wrestle girls in our area.”
Despite all of the obstacles in their way — competing in a first-year sport, mostly wrestling guys and surviving the sometimes exhausting conditioning and practices — Smallwood and Pablo haven’t been deterred.
The path was laid out for them by Lauren Stone, who wrestled for Venice High from 2017-20, qualifying for the boys state championships while also winning the non-sanctioned girls state championships for four straight years. Stone's exploits provided some inspiration along the way.
“I would always see her drilling with her brother Jack and I was always like, ‘I wanna do that. I want to beat up my brother,’” Smallwood said.
“I haven’t watched her live, but I’ve seen videos of her and I read a book that Mrs. (Beth) Donofrio wrote about her and it was awesome,” Pablo added about Stone. “I really liked that. Reading about her beating all the boys was really cool.”
Both Smallwood and Pablo are a little unsure of what to expect in their first trip to regionals, but no matter the result, they’re looking forward to a new type of challenge.
“I’m really excited for it after all year wrestling boys,” Pablo said. “Boys are a lot stronger and I feel like wrestling them has made me more conditioned. I’m excited to see how I do against some girls now.”
