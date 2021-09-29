The Florida High School Athletic Association board of directors voted unanimously to add girls wrestling as a state series event at its first meeting of the school year this week. 

Regional events will be set up to allow wrestlers to qualify, and the number of competitors will be reported to determine future regions and the amount of qualifiers for future state tournaments.

Area schools such as Venice and Charlotte are waiting to see how many students are interested before officially adding the sport.

Along with girls wrestling, the board also voted to make some changes to small sports in the spring.

In boys and girls lacrosse, roster limits will be increased from 25-35, but the board of directors did not approve a proposal for extending the regular season one week.


In all small team spring sports — lacrosse, flag football, boys volleyball and water polo — every team in each district will now automatically qualify for the district tournament.

In track and field, the first allowable date for practice has been moved to Jan. 31, 2021 and the last day of the regular season will be April 16.

One change to the fall sports season was made.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, teams will not have to play a full schedule to participate in the state series this year.

