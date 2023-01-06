From left to right: Robbie Dixon (with his new glasses on), Mac Guscette and Hunter Burns at the Frameworks9 second annual Hitting, Catching and Throwing clinic at Rich Carroll’s Field of Dreams in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Luke Apostolu and Curtis Teets share a high-five during Frameworks9’s clinic this past weekend in Venice.
PHOTOS PROVIDED
Orion Kerkering, a former Venice High state champion and current member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization, volunteered his time this past weekend at Frameworks9’s baseball clinic.
Mac Guscette is busy gearing up for his first season on the diamond for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but the former Venice High catcher has still found a way to give back to his hometown community.
Volunteering his time to those in need is nothing new for Guscette, who has been a frequent contributor to Venice Challenger Baseball. In 2021, the former Indians state champion, with the help of family and friends, found a focus for his philanthropic efforts by creating Frameworks9, a charitable organization that helps underserved athletes have access to eyewear suited for athletics.
“The purpose of Frameworks9 is very close to my heart,” Guscette detailed in a press release. “As a young player, I battled poor vision with the only available corrective lenses being in oversized and awkward sports goggles. Even though they improved my vision, I was often ridiculed.
“Fortunately, there are new, stylish athletic options available. I want these athletes to feel that it’s ‘cool’ to wear such glasses, give them confidence in doing so and to play safely.
“Frameworks9 helps remove financial barriers that limit families from providing their special athletes with the sports eyewear that they need.”
This past weekend, Frameworks9 teamed up with Rocky’s Drywall and the Florida Burn to host the second annual Frameworks9 Hitting, Throwing and Catching Clinic for Venice Challenger Baseball at Rich Carroll’s Field of Dreams. Twenty-five Challenger athletes were given quality instruction from former Venice High state champion players and coaches — an opportunity not often available due to the high attendance at Venice Challenger Baseball games.
Guscette’s organization has also partnered with Eyeglass World in Venice to provide free eye exams and sports eyewear for players in need.
The impact is already being felt in the Venice community.
“The timing is perfect as Robbie (Dixon)’s ophthalmologist is no longer accepting his Medicaid insurance, so he hasn’t had an eye exam or new glasses in years,” said Doran Dixon, according to a release. “Hurricane Ian’s damage has financially impacted us greatly, so getting new glasses through Frameworks9’s organization is truly a blessing.”
Along with aiding access to eye exams and glasses, Frameworks9 also works to provide sporting equipment for programs such as the Special Olympics and The Boys and Girls Club.
More information about Frameworks9 can be found at Frameworks9.org. To donate, check can be made payable to Susan Hanks, CPA 229 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice, FL, 34285, or at the organization’s website.
