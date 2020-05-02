Softball has had some strong years in our area with many teams making this decade one of the best.
DeSoto kicked off the decade with three straight 20-win seasons, reaching the Final Four in that span. Venice and Charlotte have been strong much of the decade and Lemon Bay has used two cores of players to help reach regional finals.
Eight of the 15 players on our list went on or are signed to play for a Division I program and one played on Team USA.
Two current players also made the cut. Lemon Bay outfielder Bailey Grossenbacher is a two-time Sun Player of the Year and is signed to play with Florida International next year. Charlotte third baseman Alyssa Opsahl has made a career making exciting acrobatic plays on defense and will also play in college.
Our selections came from schools in our coverage area including: Venice, North Port, Lemon Bay, Charlotte, Port Charlotte and DeSoto County.
Some players that just missed the cut were Venice's Mel Dembinski, Charlotte's Abby Hayse and Lemon Bay's Bayleigh Clemens.
Here is the Sun Preps All-Decade Softball team:
Brandi Hazen, P, DeSoto County: During the golden years of DeSoto softball, Hazen was an elite talent. As just a sophomore in 2010, she recorded 45 RBIs at the plate and a 14-1 record in the circle. She had another 37 RBIs as a junior and 50 as a senior. She went on to earn Sun Conference Player of the Year honors at Weber International.
Katelynn Johnson, INF/P, DeSoto County: Johnson made a strong duo with Hazen. She drove in 27 runs as a freshman with 10 complete games in the circle. She then led Lady Bulldogs in RBIs as a sophomore with 44 with another 27 as a junior.
Alyssa Opsahl, 3B, Charlotte: Opsahl was an offensive and defensive anchor for the Lady Tarpons. Between her sometimes acrobatic plays in the infield and timely hits at the plates, she's helped Charlotte to 46 wins entering her shortened senior season. As a junior, her last full season, she hit .425 with 27 RBIs. She will play at Lake Sumter State College.
Adrianna Sanders, SS/CF, Charlotte: Sanders had a strong career for the Tarpons, including helping with a 13-12 win over Gulliver Prep, which had multiple undefeated seasons prior. She led the team as a senior with .566 batting average with 24 runs scored.
Kendall Chavarria, C/RF, Charlotte: Chavarria was a pure athlete. She helped Charlotte to 19 wins and a regional semifinal appearance as a senior in 2016. She drove in 32 runs in her final two seasons before accepting a track and field scholarship from Ole Miss.
Julie Dedrick, P, Charlotte: Dedrick led the Lady Tarpons further than they had ever gone before in her time with Charlotte. She went 24-10 over her final three seasons, including a 10-2 mark in 2016. She capped her career with seven wins and 12 complete games as a senior.
Chelsea Zgrabik, C, Venice: Arguably the top prospect to come out of the program, Zgrabik was also a member of the 2010-11 USA Softball Junior Women’s National team, earning gold medals in the 2010 Pan American Championships and 2011 World Championships while playing at FGCU. A 2010 graduate, she broke records for home runs, slugging percentage and batting average while she played for the Lady Indians.
Nikki Kovalsky, P, Venice: Kovalsky had one of the more impressive seasons Venice has seen. She went 20-4 with a 1.37 ERA and a school record 278 strikeouts. She also batted .407 and went on to be a starter at Young Harris.
Carly Rosa, SS, Venice: Rosa, much like her sister Antonia a a few years later, was a standout offensive and defensive player. As a senior, she hit .395 with four home runs, putting her second all-time in school history. She went on to play at Florida Atlantic.
Bailey Grossenbacher, OF, Lemon Bay: Grossenbacher is a two-time Sun Player of the Year and had a shot at a three-peat if not for the shortened season. Grossenbacher hit .548 with 21 RBIs and 41 runs scored while striking out three times in 73 at bats as a junior and leading the Lady Mantas to the regional final.
Brooke Carvey, P, Lemon Bay: After a rough freshman season, Lemon Bay never won less than 18 games during her final three seasons, winning 63 games in that span. Known for her ability to pound the zone, Carvey went on to play for Jacksonville State after high school.
Brooke Clemens, C, Lemon Bay: Clemens was a standout hitter for the Lady Mantas, consistently belting homers. She was a three-time Sun All-Area selection and signed to play at the University of Florida and won a national title before transferring to FGCU.
Kylie Murray, INF, North Port: North Port had a strong season in 2017 with a 15-10 record. Murray was a strong offensive presence for the Lady Bobcats throughout her career. In nine games uploaded to MaxPreps, Murray hit .406 with six RBIs as a senior, earning an all-area selection.
Kali Barnhill, P, Port Charlotte: A strong pitcher for the Lady Pirates, went on to win the first conference title since 2005 at Edward Waters College, along with two other local standouts.
Morgan Coslor, C, Port Charlotte: A prep softball standout, Coslor played for Sterling College in Kansas before traveling to play professionally in Taiwan following her college graduation. In college, she hit over .300 for her career, batting in the middle of the lineup and had a perfect fielding percentage as a catcher. She now coaches the Lady Pirates.
