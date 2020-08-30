If not for the Lainhart family moving from Minnesota to Florida and taking up golf, two of the top area teams would be without their best players.
Hailey and Eddie Lainhart first started playing at Lemon Bay Golf Club in Englewood when Hailey was 9 and Eddie was 7, and their love for the game has only grown since.
A senior and co-captain for the Lemon Bay girls golf team, Hailey is the Mantas’ No. 1 player who has what it takes to play at the next level, coach Darrell Roach said.
“I’ve had some players be my low shooter and then shoot a 55 or something, but she won’t do that,” Roach said. “Her bad round is still pretty even because that’s the way her personality is. She doesn’t let it overtake her and lose her temper.”
Eddie started at Lemon Bay High as well, but transferred to Port Charlotte before his sophomore season. Now a junior, he’s the team’s No. 1 player as they hope to win another district title and make it back to the state tournament.
“The ‘You’re OK,’ and, ‘It’ll be fine,’ kind of lead by example guy. That’s Eddie,” Port Charlotte boys golf coach Rodney Taylor said. “He wants us to make it back (to the state tournament) as a team. He’d rather go with his teammates than as an individual. That’s how he is.”
Along with practice four days a week with their teams, the Lainharts also make time to play on the weekends and use their indoor putting green and golf simulator.
Though the two siblings said they’re nothing but supportive of each other, there’s always some time for a little rivalry and friendly banter.
“She’s always joking, like, ‘You traitor,’” Eddie said. “Last year she was telling me how they were going to go to states and we wouldn’t.”
However, neither one has been able to gain an upper hand.
They both were named to the All-County and All-Area teams. Both won the district tournament last season. And they also both advanced past regionals to play in the state tournament.
There’s no doubt however the Pirates and Lady Mantas do this year, the Lainharts will be cheering each other on, but they’ll also be playing for some bragging rights, too.
“It’s kind of funny because we golf for different schools so we have that kind of rivalry,” Hailey said. “We like to joke around about it, but when it comes down to it we’re rooting for each other.”
BoysPort Charlotte
2019 finish: Eliminated in state tournament. Won playoff to place 3rd at regional tournament. Won district tournament.
Coach: Rodney Taylor
Key losses: Marc Kaneko-Fujii and Ben Goldman.
Returning starters: Eddie Lainhart, Zach Starkey, Stephen Lomski and Caleb Campos.
Promising newcomers: Jeffrey Vivian and Nathan Killian.
Expectations: A team that’s gone to the state tournament in back-to-back seasons, the Pirates are hoping to make it three in a row later this fall.
“We come in every year with the expectation to go to state,” Taylor said. “The road to get there starts with counties. We want to win that again. They’ve won the last six district titles and they know that streak is on the line, and they want to keep that alive.”
Lemon Bay
2019 finish: Eliminated in regional tournament, 3rd place in district tournament.
Coach: Jason Jones
Key losses: None
Returning starters: Bryce Noll, Chris Hallman, Charlie Dillmore, Hunter DeGore and Brent Walker.
Promising newcomer: Niko Neumeyer
Expectations: The Mantas snuck into the regional tournament in 2019, but coach Jason Jones is expecting a stronger finish from a group that’s steadily improved the past three years.
“I fully expect us to be right there in the hunt for the district,” he said. “This group of five juniors has been with me from the start, so the expectations are higher now.
“I would hope that we’re competing for a district title.”
Venice
2019 finish: Eliminated in district tournament. Ben Snyder eliminated in regional tournament as an individual.
Coach: Lamont Andrews
Key loss: Ben Snyder
Returning starters: David Del Purgatorio, Tristen Evans, Marcus Keck, Jackson Adams, Brian Stevens, Julian Gauthier, Blaine Taranto and Devon Green.
Promising newcomers: Jan Vlcek, John Piroli, Harrison Adams and Griffen McCarron.
Expectations: First-year head coach Lamont Andrews returns a group of eight players who all competed in matches for the Indians in 2019, along with some newcomers.
“I believe if we don’t make it to regionals, there will be some big disappointment,” Andrews said. “If we compare year over year this team’s scoring averages to others, this year is really looking bright compared to the last three or four years.”
North Port
2019 finish: Eliminated in district tournament
Coach: Thomas Mayer
Key loss: Mason Rajala
Returning starters: Parker Sheffield, Christian Glenn, Matt Coovert, Brayden Spain, Austin Harrelson and Stefan Iwasiw.
Promising newcomer: CJ Kemble
Expectations: After a finish to 2019 that coach Thomas Mayer called “disappointing,” he’s expecting the Bobcats to take a step forward this year — thanks in part to incoming freshman CJ Kemble, who shot 80-78-77 to win the 11-13 age division at 54-hole open at Innisbrook in February.
“I have very high expectations for our team this year,” Mayer said. “We have a talented group of young men here at North Port. We just need to be able to put it together when it counts.”
Charlotte
2019 finish: Eliminated in district tournament. Bryce Hayse eliminated in regional tournament as an individual.
Coach: Scott Harvey
Key losses: Bryce Hayse and Tyson Johnson.
Returning starters: Clay Hayse, Jacob Tatum, Gavin Croke and Cash Stover.
Promising newcomers: Wyatt Hinchey
Expectations: After losing his only player to advance past the district tournament, coach Scott Harvey is fielding a young team that has plenty of room to grow in the next couple of years.
“We want to develop these guys so by the time they’re juniors, we can see the results,” Harvey said. “These guys have a lot of learning to do. We have to learn the game from the green to tee.”
DeSoto County
2019 finish: Eliminated at district tournament.
Coach: Trey Hill
Key loss: Kyle Tanner
Returning starters: None
Promising newcomers: To be determined.
Expectations: A year removed from not having enough players to compete with other schools, coach Trey Hill and the Bulldogs will have their matches count this season. However, it might take some time for them to compete in the district.
GirlsCharlotte
2019 record: N/A
Coach: Joe and Susan Haynes
Key losses: Madison Wiley, Delaney Bennett
Returning starters: Lexi Smith, Rachel Walker, Lylli Hyde
Promising newcomers: Emma Pike, Ashlyn Stephenson, Alexis Brown, Skylar Robinson, Leah Adamo
Expectations: “We have a nice schedule and are looking forward to the energy from this young team,” said new coach Susan Haynes, who is sharing duties with her husband Joe.
Lemon Bay
2019 finish: Eliminated in state tournament. Advanced past regionals with an at-large bid. Won district tournament.
Coach: Darrell Roach
Key loss: Christain Chandler.
Returning starters: Hailey Lainhart, Lauren Ragazzone, Mei-Lee Mahannah, Marie L’Abbe, Madison Hanson and Jenna Davids.
Promising newcomer: Reese Davids.
Expectations: Coach Darrell Roach said that the Lady Mantas are working hard to repeat as County and District champions, with an eye on returning to the State finals.
North Port
2019 finish: Eliminated in district tournament. Kaitlyn Rogers and Sydney Stevenson eliminated in regional tournament as individuals.
Coach: Mark Kemble
Returning starters: Sydney Stevenson and Kaitlyn Rogers.
Promising newcomers: Taylor Stice and Morgan Scott.
Expectations: Coach Mark Kemble said that the Bobcats are looking for another competitive year with two regional qualifiers returning and have high hopes for freshman Taylor Stice.
Venice
2019 finish: Eliminated in regional tournament.
Coach: Cary Willgren
Key losses: Amelia Valery and Maddy Hesse.
Returning starters: Lydia Vaccaro, Elizabeth Ireland, Julia Lewicki and Kelsi Kommuck.
Promising newcomers: Hali Snaer.
Expectations: Coach Cary Willgren said that the Indians’ goal is to make the state tournament.
“With our returning upper classmen, and girls who have improved and Hali Snaer, (who plays in national tournaments), we have the opportunity to be a real good team,” said Willgren.
Port Charlotte
2019 finish: Eliminated in regional tournament.
Coach: Katie Root
Key losses: None.
Returning starters: Sara Tirb, Emma Jurisko and Abigail Barkley.
Promising newcomers: Trea Taylor.
Expectations: Port Charlotte made it out of the district tournament and is hoping for a repeat effort this year, with the potential of Tirb going to the state tournament.
“My top four are all returners and I expect two of them to score well this year,” Root said. “I would like to return to regionals again. I’d like to get Sara out of regionals and onto states this year, too.”
