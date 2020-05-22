Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he has lifted all restriction on youth sports.
The restrictions, including those on athletics and summer camps, have been lifted effective immediately. He will not be implementing any rules to follow and will defer to the World Health Organization and local officials for safety measures.
“We believe this makes sense based on the data,” he said at a press conference Friday. “We trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians and community leaders and coaches.
“If you don’t feel comfortable doing it, don’t do it, and that’s fine.”
Though the decision to lift restrictions serves as a step toward allowing organizations such as Pop Warner football, Little League baseball and youth soccer to begin preparations for play, local organizations haven’t been given a green light just yet.
As of Friday evening, teams still needed the go ahead from the individual counties to reopen fields and return to organized activities.
Shane Whitmore, athletic director of the Englewood Cats youth football organization, says team officials have been in contact with the county, which is currently working toward a decision on how to proceed. The organization’s board will meet on Tuesday to go over plans.
North Port High boy’s soccer coach Joey Sorbino, who also serves as director of competitive soccer for the North Port Fusion, said Friday that he is excited by the news and that he has been using the hiatus to retool many aspects of the organization.
He’s been trying to get everything prepared so when sports returns, they are ready.
“It starts the process,” Sorbino said. “We have been working extremely hard to restructure our program and to take this opportunity to get everything set up so that we can get right back to work. We took the opportunity to break down every part of the system. From registration to tryouts to practices. Just looking at how we can approach them better.”
The Fusion play under the umbrella of the Florida Youth Soccer Association, who have set Monday as the return date for the league. They are the only league confirmed to start next week as of Friday evening.
Competitive soccer season doesn’t typically begin until August. Youth Football holds conditioning and practices starting in June and Little League baseball is usually in full swing by now. The Little League World Series, which was slated for Aug. 20, has already been canceled.
Local organizations like the Port Charlotte Bandits and Charlotte Warriors as well as area Little Leagues and travel sports have posted on social media that they must await county approval, which could come early next week.
