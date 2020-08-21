NORTH PORT — Sometimes when you feel like quitting, all it takes is a little encouragement to keep going.
When it comes to North Port volleyball player Olivia Deivert, the constant grind of the high school and club seasons were becoming overwhelming.
Deivert began playing against varsity competition as a middle schooler with the Imagine School of North Port and excelled, eventually making the varsity team as a freshman at North Port.
She was practically obsessed with the sport — spending hours practicing, watching instructional videos and going to camps — and had little time for anything else.
“She’d be in the backyard hitting until after dark,” her mother, Leah Deivert said. “I’d be calling her in for dinner and she’d say, ‘I’m not consistent. I’ll come in when I’m playing better.’”
Then one of her biggest supporters, grandfather Ned Deivert, passed away and she gained a new perspective.
“He always enjoyed watching videos of me playing volleyball and he was very supportive,” Deivert said. “He was really pushing me to go to college and play. He was always telling me, ‘You’re gonna make it. You’re gonna do great things.’
“That motivation was really needed at that time, and it helped a lot. So, I couldn’t give up and let him down.”
Ned had paid for his granddaughter to go to a camp at Florida Gulf Coast University the summer before he died — renewing some of her passion for the sport.
Since then, Deivert has worked to become one of the Bobcats’ best players. She’s been a versatile player as an outside hitter and a middle back.
“She makes a big difference,” North Port coach Chassity Taylor said of Deivert. “I’ve had her since my freshman year and she’s very consistent when her mind is set to it. It shows, too. Even though she doesn’t talk much, she’s still a leader on the court with the girls. And they really look up to her, too.”
Last year as a junior, she recorded 55 kills, 230 digs (third most), received 338 serves (second most) and led the team with 47 aces.
But Deivert wasn’t sure until just recently that she would be able to finish out her senior season with the Bobcats. Not only was the status of the season up in the air, but Deivert had her own concerns about the coronavirus as well.
Born with a cystic mass in her lung, Deivert had half of her left lung removed at just 5 months old. However, the lung eventually rejuvenated, Leah said, and she hasn’t had any major issues since. Still, that was enough to bring her senior year into doubt.
“I just didn’t want to take the chance as a parent, putting her in a situation like that,” Leah Deivert said. “But it was a tough choice for me, especially because it’s her senior year.
“I don’t have a problem with her playing volleyball because I know the coaches are taking all the precautions. It’s also her last year, and I had to weigh that in, too. She’s been a part of the varsity team since a freshman, and she wants to finish high school on that team.”
Coming off a 15-12 season and her first-ever playoff win as a Bobcat, Deivert is excited for the potential of this year’s team. But even if the Bobcats can’t win a district title, she’s happy just to be playing again.
“I was really worried the season wouldn’t even happen,” she said. “But I was so excited when I found out we could play. I would’ve taken one game and had that be Senior Night, but I’m so glad we’re gonna get to have a season this year.”
