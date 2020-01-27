There was little pressure for Port Charlotte coming into Monday night’s game vs. Fort Myers.
A win would’ve helped its standing, but a loss to a top-tier team doesn’t hurt much.
Even so, the Pirates stuck with 6A’s 20th-ranked team until the final minutes with the Green Wave scoring from the free-throw line to pull away for a 72-63 win.
“I thought we played hard, I really did,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “I saw a little ‘umph’ in them. Rebounding got us. It seemed like every time we got it to three, they’d get two. That’s a playoff-caliber basketball team.”
Port Charlotte (12-7) came out hot, leading 11-2 after the opening minutes and led 13-11 after the first quarter.
But Fort Myers (15-8) got going, using a 17-3 run to open the second quarter. The Green Wave scored 26 in the quarter and led 37-28 by halftime as junior Javion McCollum scored 10 in the first half and 20 for the game.
“They had speed, it was the speed,” the Pirates’ Gerald Robinson said of the challenges defensively. “And they had two big boys that were down on the block just bullying us. We’re little, but we’ve got heart.”
However, it was Robinson who took over in the third. he was more aggressive than usual, scoring 10 in the third quarter, finishing with a game-high 21 points.
It didn’t take long for the Pirates to regain their composure and close the gap. They cut it to within a point on a shot from junior Shawn Lefresne at the 5-minute mark of the quarter and outscored Fort Myers 17-11 in the quarter.
“At first I was feeling kinda shaky,” Robinson said. “It was a pretty good game for me. My main priority was to stop somebody and then my offense is automatically gonna come. We just came up short, but it was a pretty good game — something I can learn from.”
The game ended up being decided at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Fort Myers hit 11 straight free throws and went 13 of 15 while Port Charlotte didn’t have an attempt. The Pirates weren’t able to keep things close after coming within a possession with under 4 minutes to play.
The Pirates had four scorers in double figures with Lefresne (14), Logan Rogers (11) and Logan Clauser (11) trailing Robinson.
Port Charlotte now turns its focus to their rivals, the Charlotte Tarpons (13-6), who they face on the road on Thursday. Charlotte won by 38 in December, but the Pirates have filed that away and appear ready for the rematch.
“It’s just like any other game,” Robinson said. “They blew us out before so we’re gonna take that upon ourselves and play even harder than what we usually do and get after it. We’re not going to change nothin.”
