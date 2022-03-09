PORT CHARLOTTE — It was a battle between two of the better high school baseball teams in the area in the early part of the season. And for about five innings, it played true to form.
However, Port Charlotte made too many mistakes late as Fort Myers rallied then pulled away in a 5-1 victory Wednesday at Pirate Cove.
Zach Root and Finn Lewis each had two hits and Tyler Borton pitched four scoreless innings in relief, allowing only one baserunner after the fourth inning to ruin a great night from Port Charlotte pitcher Landon Carter.
For the Pirates, it was a failure to execute on key plays that spelled their doom and ended a three-game win streak.
“We have to execute when we have the opportunity and we didn’t do that,” said Port Charlotte coach Tim Roberson. “We need better at-bats and need to execute on the field. Plays that needed to be made, need to be made.”
Port Charlotte (4-2) used a two-out rally to score in the first off Fort Myers starter Brayden Williams as Ethan Zylstra followed a Landon Carter double with an RBI single.
Carter mowed down the Green Wave through the first three innings, striking out five. However, he ran into trouble in the fourth.
Jake D’Altrui and Root both singled before Lewis drove home D’Altrui with an RBI single to tie the game. Ethan Monrad then popped up to second base, but the ball was dropped, allowing Root to score and give Fort Myers the lead.
Carter steadied and retired the last six batters he faced. Meanwhile, Port Charlotte had a golden opportunity in the fourth, loading the bases and chasing Williams with nobody out. However, when Borton entered the game, he struck out Jeff Vivian and coaxed Austin Turner into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.
The Green Wave (6-1) added a run in the sixth off reliever Caleb Campos on an RBI single from pinch hitter Jackson McKee, then blew it open in the seventh on an error by the shortstop and a hit batsman.
D’Altrui and Root each scored twice for Fort Myers.
Fort Myers coach Kyle Birchfield said while Carter kept his team off balance, the Green Wave was able to get him out of there and capitalize on mistakes.
“Carter kept us guessing and pounded the zone. Once we got runners on, we got a few runs and the defense and pitching came up big at key moments,” Birchfield said. “We preach when the other team makes mistakes, we have to take advantage. If we get an extra base, we need to make sure we get him in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.