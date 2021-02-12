Whenever a game runs into three overtimes and a team loses by one possession, the natural tendency is to look back at every negative play to find out where it went wrong.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said he and his staff will expend a little extra scrutiny on the video from Friday night’s 72-69 loss against Fort Myers in the District 6A-11 championship.
“We dug ourselves a pretty big hole at the start. It wasn’t the start we wanted,” Massolio said. “But we fought, we battled, we got into it and hey, one possession somewhere, here or there, and that’s the difference in tonight’s game.
“You could go back to many possessions all night long,” Massolio continued. “Us missing a bunny here or there or not making the correct pass, just a lot of different things. Unfortunately, now we have to go on the road and play.”
Few could have imagined the game’s end being so close after witnessing its beginning. Fort Myers scored the game’s first eight points and was threatening to blow the Tarpons out of their own gym, leading 24-9 early in the second quarter.
Tre Carroll, as he has often done when the going gets tough, got going. The Florida Atlantic signee fueled a steady comeback that took the better part of two quarters. Then, during a stellar stretch midway through the third period, teamed with John Gamble for three consecutive dunks to cap a 12-0 run for a 36-31 Tarpons lead.
Charlotte pushed its lead to 39-33, but Fort Myers served up a harbinger of the game’s final acts by scoring the final six points of the period to knot the game at 39-39.
From that point forward, it was just a case of each team making plays, rather than failing to do so. Carroll hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to send the game into overtime at 48-48. Fort Myers’ Leroy Roker buried a 3 from the right corner as the first overtime ended to send the game into double-overtime at 58-58.
Both teams played the cleanest four minutes of basketball of the night during the second overtime before Charlotte’s last shot missed its mark to trigger the third overtime at 63-63. There, both teams traded haymakers and free throws until the final 15 seconds, when Fort Myers ran a play and the shot clanged off the rim and into the hands of a streaking Javion McCollum, who gathered the rebound and put it back for a 70-69 lead with 3.1 seconds to play.
That would prove to be the game-winner.
“This is the hardest place to win. There’s a lot against you to try and win here,” Fort Myers coach Keeth Jones said. “We never panicked and stayed with what we were doing and we probably played harder in the overtimes than we did in the regulation.”
McCollum was there in the beginning as well as the end for Fort Myers (14-8). He scored 11 of his 26 points in the first quarter as the Green Wave surged to its big early lead.
Carroll was a steady presence throughout for the Tarpons (18-9). He led all scorers with 35 points, 13 coming in the overtime periods. He also hit 10 of 13 free throws, including 9 of 11 from the fourth period to game’s end. Gamble had 14 points and Tynan Becker added 11.
Both teams were already assured of spots in next week’s Class 6A region 3 bracket. With the loss, Charlotte will head to Lehigh on Thursday. Fort Myers will play host to Dunbar. If both teams take care of business, they’ll be in for a rematch on Feb. 23 at Fort Myers.
Until then, Massolio said the Tarpons will go back to the laboratory and tinker to find the winning formula.
“We’ll sit down as a staff and figure out what we want to do with it,” he said. “But we know. We talked about it. We missed a lot of opportunities in that game and they were able to make some opportunities.”
