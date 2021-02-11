PORT CHARLOTTE — After watching Bryanna Griffiths dominate in the paint, some players might not pay her much attention when she shoots from outside.
However, many opponents soon learn that the 5-foot-11 sophomore forward can be just as good of a 3-point shooter as a shot blocker and rebounder.
After opening with 11 points through three quarters, Griffiths made four fourth quarter 3-pointers as the Pirates girls basketball team pulled away for a 55-45 regional quarterfinal win over Golden Gate at Port Charlotte High School.
The Pirates (18-9) will play at Barron Collier in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.
“It’s a luxury,” Pirates coach Mike Progl said of having Griffiths on the floor. “I can set something up for her on the inside or on the outside. Personally, I like getting Bry going on the inside to get some touches.
“Once she sees that ball go through the net, it’s like, ‘Alright, now let’s start getting you out on the perimeter.’ Most of the time if players don’t know her, they back off (on 3-point shots.) And that’s great. It’s like, ‘Back off, please.’
Griffiths gave a sneak peak at her fourth-quarter marksmanship when she made a 3-pointer in the second quarter, but didn’t really heat up until the final eight minutes — making three quick 3’s, and then another with 1:27 to play to give her team a 49-43 lead.
“If I hit the first two, I’m gonna keep shooting,” Griffiths said. “I was feeling it.”
Even though Port Charlotte pulled away for a comfortable finish, it battled back-and-forth with Golden Gate for the lead. The Titans led, 15-6, after the first quarter as center Sonia Gustave (21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks,) scored eight.
“I was worried a little bit,” Griffiths said of the early deficit. “But I know my team and how we work together. We all have different talents, and we know how to work off each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
The Pirates tightened their defense in the second quarter — holding the Titans to three points — as they took a 19-18 lead going into halftime.
That lead carried all throughout the third quarter, but Gustave (4 steals) and guard Savannah Quintanilla (11 points, 5 steals) continued to force the Pirates into committing turnovers.
“I had to let them know at halftime, ‘You’re supposed to make a bounce-pass into the post, and their center is very athletic,’” Progl said. “‘If you’re going to throw high passes, she’s going to tip them.”
The tug-of-war battle with the lead spilled over into the fourth as Golden Gate took a 41-40 lead even after a pair of Griffiths 3’s.
But then Griffiths hit another from deep, Taylor Paille made a free-throw, Aryianna Lockey-Progl sunk a floater, Griffiths hit another 3 and Lockey-Progl hit a pair of free-throws on an 11-2 run that sealed the win.
“I’m really happy with how they’re playing right now,” Progl said. “I can’t complain. It’s been since 2014 when this team made it to regionals, or let alone win a district championship.
“We’re just hoping to get past Barron Collier. They’re tough. We played them earlier in the year and they beat us pretty bad. But we didn’t’ show up.
“The 2021 team compared to the 2020 team is completely different. I think they’re ready to compete now.”
