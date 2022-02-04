PORT CHARLOTTE - Bryanna Griffiths scored 20 points and Delaini Morris added 18 as Port Charlotte held off DeSoto County, 64-50, to capture the Class 5A-District 12 girls basketball championship Friday night.
The Pirates scored the first 15 points of the game and led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter, but the shots started falling for the Bulldogs in the second quarter.
A 15-4 run brought DeSoto to within four points before Port Charlotte brought the lead back to 34-23 at halftime.
"It was definitely not the start we planned for," Bulldogs coach Ardine Primus said. "We really got beat at our own game in the first quarter."
The Pirates extended the margin to 52-33 at the end of the third quarter. But similar to Wednesday night's semifinal against Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte had to hold off a DeSoto run in the fourth quarter.
"They did not make it easy there for awhile," Pirates coach Mike Progl said. "Just like on Wednesday, we got the best out of Lemon Bay and we got the best out of DeSoto tonight.
"We have some stuff we need to work on, but all in all, collectively as a group I thought that the people that were out there contributed what they needed to contribute to get the win."
Another 15-4 run in the fourth quarter got the Bulldogs to within 56-48 with 2:22 to go, but Griffiths and Morris came up with key buckets down the stretch and Port Charlotte had its second consecutive district title.
"It's a team effort. We all did it and we all played great and everybody got in and it was a great win," Morris said. "We had a couple of sloppy turnovers, but we came back and minimized the turnovers and we did it."
"We kept our composure and kept our heads," Griffiths said. "Our defense definitely won us this game. We didn't allow them to do what they wanted scoring wise."
Morris and Griffiths had 8 rebounds apiece for the Pirates. Griffiths also had 5 blocks. Yani Hall added 13 points and 3 steals, while Aryianna Lockey-Progl chipped in with 7 points, 9 assists and 5 steals.
"We just had to take care of the ball. We got a little sloppy there for awhile," Progl said. "In the fourth quarter I told the girls, 'Just relax, play defense, don't be jumping over the back and reaching and rebound the ball and we'll be fine.'"
Zeri Tyler led DeSoto with 18 points, Lazaiya Kinville added 14 and Tamia Randolph had 11.
"We went on some back and forth runs in the fourth quarter," Primus said. "But just not able to put the stamp on it. They took advantage of the home gym and home crowd, got a little more momentum going in the fourth and they were able to finish it out."
Port Charlotte, now 18-8, will host a regional quarterfinal against a still to be determined opponent on Thursday. DeSoto (12-10) still has hopes of an at large bid for the regionals.
