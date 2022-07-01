VENICE — The first time Jadyn Guarnieri faced Sarasota National ace Colton Murse in the Florida District-16 tournament, it didn’t end so well for the Venice 10-11-12 year-old All-Star or many of his teammates.
Venice inched out a win despite a strong start from Murse, and it looked as though history would repeat itself in the district championship Thursday, with Sarasota National leading by four runs through three innings.
In the fourth inning, however, Guarnieri finally got the fastball he was looking for and sent it rocketing deep over the center field fence for a fourth-inning grand slam that kick-started the Venice offense on the way to an 11-6 win at Chuck Reiter Park.
“Jadyn has had some rough at-bats,” Venice coach Drew Danielo said. “In our first game against these guys, Colton Murse, who was throwing for them, has a really good curveball and he had our guys totally off-balance. I think Jadyn struck out two or three times.
“Our next game, he was very patient at the plate. That at-bat, I think he was down 1-2 and he stayed level through it and absolutely hammered it. That was big.”
Venice scored first as Lucas Henry drove in Mac Carey, who opened with a leadoff double in the first inning, but wouldn’t hold the lead for long.
Henry, who also started on the mound, allowed a run on an RBI groundout by Nizo Esser in the second inning and was pulled in favor of Gaurnieri in the third inning after two runs scored on a wild pitch.
By the time the inning was over, Venice was down, 5-1, and in desperate need of a rally.
“I had some serious concerns because we went flat,” Danielo said. “We were playing nervous and playing stiff. We scored a run a run and were excited, but then we played a little bit of sloppy baseball and they lost some energy on us.
“Finally in the fourth, we got some guys on base and the bats came to life.”
Venice seized momentum with Guarnieri’s grand slam, but rain and lightning arrived soon after in the top of the fifth — postponing the finish until Friday evening.
Resuming play nearly 24 hours later for the second time in a week — including a win two-day win over Sarasota American on Monday and Tuesday — Venice pitcher Tyler Foster escaped a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.
Ty Danielo, Jack Underwood and Jayden Hastings — the three runners on base for Guarnieri’s slam — strung together three hits in the home half of the fifth to spark another rally. Mac Carey drove in Danielo and Underwood when a hard hit ground ball to short led to a throwing error and Foster hit a two-run triple to bring home Hastings and Carey as Venice pushed its lead to 11-5.
Sarasota National made a last-gasp effort to come back, scoring a run on an RBI single by Eli Russo with two outs, but a soft ground out back to Foster was all Venice needed to hold on for the district championship.
After completing an undefeated three game run through districts, Venice will advance to sectionals in Lehigh Acres on July 16 and 17 against two opponents to be determined.
“We have guys who can hit the ball super hard,” Danielo said. “We have guys who can bunt really well. We have guys who are solid base-hitters. Whether they’re starting in the field, or they’re coming in off the bench, every single one of these guys is dangerous at the plate.”
