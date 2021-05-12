NAPLES — Standing around stunned in the left field grass after a season-ending defeat at Gulf Coast High School, the Venice High baseball team had little to say.
The Indians, ranked No. 3 in the state, had good reason to expect a deep postseason run that ended in the state tournament.
Instead, the Indians couldn’t capitalize on run-scoring opportunities as Matthew Geller threw a complete game shutout in a 4-0 loss to the Sharks at Gulf Coast High School.
“It’s always a challenge. It’s what makes it so great,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said of the one-game elimination format of playoff high school baseball. “We’ve had years where we weren’t the better team and we won. There were a lot of years where that’s happened.
“It was one of those days where nothing bounces your way and you feel like every call goes against you.”
Though the Indians were shut out, they had their chances to score.
Shortstop Marek Houston reached second on a single and a fielding error to open the second inning, but was thrown out going to third on a bunt one batter later — stopping the scoring threat.
Again in the third, the Indians put pressure on the Sharks as Jon Embury and John Whitney singled, but a pair of strikeouts — by Michael Robertson and Aidan Corn — put an end to the rally.
Venice had chances to score in the fourth, too, as Connor O’Sullivan and Colin Blazek were hit by pitches and Embury walked with two outs before Grant Nokes hit a hard line drive right into the glove of Gulf Coast first baseman Will Wolff.
Finally, Venice appeared to score in the fifth inning when Robertson, Corn and Houston hit three consecutive singles — scoring Robertson at first glance, before the home plate umpire ruled the senior center fielder had not touched home.
“I feel like I swiped the plate with my right hand,” Robertson said. “I was trying to avoid the tag a little, so I swiped the plate, and he said I didn’t tag the plate.”
While the Indians were busy loading the bases across the first five innings, senior starting pitcher Aiden Beechy was in control.
The right-hander struck out eight Sharks and allowed just two baserunners — on a single and a walk — before Gulf Coast finally got to him in the fifth.
“I like the way Aiden Beechy pitched tonight,” Faulkner said. “He did a great job and gave us a chance to win, for sure.”
Despite getting the first two batters out in the fifth, Gulf Coast staged a rally as Marcos Torres singled, Wolff walked and Jean Cuello ripped a two-run double to the left-center field wall.
Though that would be all the offense the Sharks would need, they added two more runs in the sixth inning off relievers Simon Yochum and Ian Jensen on an RBI single by Jake Sundall and an RBI sacrifice fly by Griffin Hacker — adding some valuable insurance runs.
Faced with a four-run deficit and just three outs left, Venice could only manage a single by Whitney before Geller sat the Indians down for good.
“Having a do-or-die format, obviously coming out there is some pressure that comes with it,” said Robertson, who is expected to be selected in this summer’s MLB Draft. “Sometimes you don’t fall on the right side of the coin. That’s what happened to us tonight.
“Sometimes the plays don’t go your way. That’s baseball.”
