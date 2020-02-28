In it's inaugural year, the Gulf Coast Coaches Alliance is still trying to gain recognition in the area, but it's picking up steam.
Both Tarpon programs won the first conference titles, going undefeated in conference play.
It's a conference comprised of just our area teams. Its focus is showcasing area talent, which will be on display on March 24th for the first all-star game, the participating coaches announced this week.
The game will be hosted by Lemon Bay with the girls game tipping off at 6 p.m. with the boys following at 8, featuring the area's top seniors. There will also be a 3-point contest and dunk contest during the event. Those participants have not been announced yet.
Along with the all-star game rosters, they announced the inaugural All-Conference teams for girls and boys. Players of the Year will be announced at the game.
Girls all-star rosters
Team Gulf: Emani Jefferson (NP), Arianna Andrade (ISNP), Skyelar Woods (ISNP), Elea Saba (VHS), Yannis Rodriquez (CHS), Alisha Higgins (PC), Kelli Maybell (PC), Sadie Kluner (VHS). Coach: Imagine's Kevin Andrade.
Team Coast: Katie Klein (ISNP), Ta’Nyah Smith (DC), Sharina Hudson (PC), Megan Ortiz (NP), Kellie Redmann (LB), Olivia Gibb (LB), Chloe Lear (VHS), Ameijha Jones (PC), Elizabeth Joseph (PC). Coach: Charlotte's Matt Stephenson.
All-Conference: First team — Jefferson, Ary Hicks, Klein, Smith, Bella Desjardins, Hudson. Second team — Yani Hall, Sade Romain, Zeri Tyler, Andrade, Kluner. Coach of the Year: Andrade.
Boys all-star rosters
Team Gulf: Tyrik Gainer (CHS), Vince Marino (VHS), Rodney Anicet (CCS), Nick Passamonte (NP), Queshawn Burroughs (DC), Tyrese Prince (DC), Walter Johnson (PC), Faustin Phanor (CHS), Trey Rivers (NP). Coach: Port Charlotte's Kip Rhoten.
Team Coast: Malachi Wideman (VHS), Ethan Bray (CCS), Christian Rodriguez (VHS), Luke Ulmaniec (CHS), Robert Bounds (LB), Riley Haynes (LB), Rasheed Shackleford (CHS), Thomas Shrader (CHS). Coach: Charlotte's Tom Massolio.
All-Conference: First team — Carroll, Bray, Logan Rogers, Caleb Geisendorfer, Wideman. Second team — Gerald Robinson, Johnson ,Gainer, Marino, Anicet. Coach of the Year: Massolio.
