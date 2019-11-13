Just before he started at Venice High School three years ago, Mac Guscette had already verbally committed to play baseball for the University of Florida.
However, the road to college baseball was only just beginning as he had to continue to prove to the university that he was worthy of a scholarship.
Along the way, he got to win high school state championships, travel ball titles, represent his country, and he isn’t done yet.
But on Wednesday afternoon in the Venice High gym, Guscette finally had the chance to make his commitment official — signing his National Letter of Intent alongside six other Indians athletes as the early signing period began.
“He is an amazing young man,” Venice baseball coach Craig Faulkner said of Guscette. “This is a day that you look forward to when you’re playing Little League baseball. Not only is he signing a college scholarship today, but he is going to arguably one of the best baseball schools in the country.
“It’s an unbelievable honor and they’re extremely lucky to get him, if he even gets there with the draft.”
While Wednesday was a day Guscette has been working toward for most of his life, it’s possible he might not ever suit up for the Gators.
The senior catcher has proven himself to be one of the top players in his class over the years, becoming what Faulkner called “one of the best players to ever play for Venice High School.”
This summer he earned an invitation to the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park — a game reserved for the top 55 rising-seniors each year.
So when the MLB Draft rolls around in June of next year, Guscette will have a tough decision to make — depending on where he is selected.
“I’m good either way because it’s a win-win,” Guscette said of deciding what he wants to do with his future. “Going to a place like Florida, playing baseball and getting my education, that’s great. And then obviously getting drafted, that’s also a dream I hope to achieve.”
Before Guscette has to worry about making any difficult decisions, he still has a year of high school left, though much of it will be spent at State College of Florida, where he is now a full-time student to get some college credits out of the way.
And there’s still another season of baseball left to play, as he hopes to add a third state championship ring to his collection.
Six other Indians sign
Seated next to Guscette in the Venice High gym on Wednesday were six other student-athletes who officially committed to play at the next level.
Three Indians swimmers — Ian Brann (Davidson), Ashley Kephart (University of North Florida) and Wesley Kephart (University of Pittsburgh) — all signed their National Letters of Intent and will be competing in the state championships this weekend in Stuart.
Days removed from playing in the Final Four, volleyball player Sadie Kluner signed a scholarship offer to play for Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina.
Boys basketball player Christian Rodriguez committed to play for Stevenson University in Pikesville, Maryland, and Juliana Ortiz of Venice softball signed to play for Webber International University in Babson Park.
Grossenbacher to play softball at FIU
The pressure of worrying where and if they’ll play collegiately has been lifted for two Lemon Bay athletes.
Softball player Bailey Grossenbacher and volleyball player Hannah Krzysiak both signed letters of intent on Wednesday as the early signing period opened.
Grossenbacher will be heading to Florida International University and Krzysiak joins Erskine College in South Carolina.
“It’s awesome,” Grossenbacher said. “I was really nervous all day waiting for this moment, but I’m really excited. All of my hard work has paid off.”
Krzysiak led the Lady Mantas with 150 kills and 42 aces as a senior. Grossenbacher is a two-time Sun Player of the Year, hitting .548 with 21 RBIs and 41 runs scored while striking out just three times in 73 at-bats as a junior.
"(Bailey's) been huge for our program," Lemon Bay softball coach said. "She is without question the hardest working kid I've ever coached. She never stops and for her to reach this goal is rewarding and exciting."
Jefferson first Bobcat to sign D-I basketball scholarship
Emani Jefferson made North Port history when she signed her National Letter of Intent to Wright State on Wednesday.
The senior point guard became the first-ever girls basketball player from North Port to sign a Division-I scholarship, solidifying her status as the best player to ever suit up as a Lady Bobcat.
“Of all the girls I’ve coached at North Port, she’s the best one they’ve ever had,” North Port coach Dale Huffman said. “She’s the best ball player in the area, for sure.”
Jefferson needs just 16 more points to break the school record for points scored by a girls basketball player and needs 620 to break the boys record — something within reach for a player who averaged 28.7 points per game last season.
Another North Port athlete to sign a scholarship offer was softball player Ashley Nelson, who made her commitment to Ave Maria University alongside Jefferson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.