Life at the University of Florida was going according to plan for Mac Guscette until a game against Ole Miss on April 1.
The former Venice High catcher had gotten used to his new life in Gainesville — living on his own, doing his own laundry, getting schoolwork done and avoiding distractions.
But Guscette couldn’t have been prepared for a fluke injury that put his season on hold.
Starting his 10th game of the season as a true freshman for the Gators, Guscette was crossed up on a pitch by junior pitcher Franco Aleman — and was hit in the forearm with a 92 mile per hour fastball instead of receiving a breaking ball.
“When it initially happened I was in shock,” said Guscette, who returned from the fracture for a game at Arkansas on May 22. “I didn’t really know what to do. Then it really set in like, ‘That actually happened.’
“It was the most painful thing. I can still hear the sound of my bone cracking. I heard it for sure. It was difficult. I definitely went through some hard times.”
It initially took Guscette very little time to make an impact with the Gators. The freshman catcher made his collegiate debut off the bench in the team’s second game and earned his first start in its third.
“It was tough because he’s clearly our best catcher,” Aleman said of crossing up Guscette. “He completes the team. When he’s catching we’re a whole different team. I understood that and it was tough when I crossed him up because it’s something you never want to do.
“It’s a tough spot to be in because I love the kid so much and I understand how much impact he brings to the team. I feel like we got through that adversity, and he’s back and he’s way stronger than he’s ever been.”
At the time of his injury, Guscette was batting .342 with eight runs, six RBIs and five walks to three strikeouts through 38 at-bats.
“We were starting to play him an awful lot behind the plate before his injury, so we just had to bide our time and wait for him to get back,” Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said.
“We knew all along (Guscette would play as a freshman). He was a really good player in high school. He played for the Florida Burn, and we’ve obviously had tremendous success with players from that program. We knew he’d come in and play right away.”
The fracture put Guscette’s arm in a brace as he went through rehab and was forced to watch his team from the dugout for the next seven-plus weeks.
In the meantime, Florida went 18-10, including losing the last four games of the regular season while Guscette struggled with the reality of his situation.
“Obviously I could cheer in the dugout, but I felt like I couldn’t do what I needed to do to help the team,” said Guscette, who also sat out games his senior year at Venice due to a patella injury. “That was really hard for me to get through.
“It was also hard because this is the second year in a row that I got hurt. That beat me down.”
Guscette said he figured his season might have been over after the injury, but persevered through rehab all the same.
Since Guscette’s return, the Gators have been on a roll — losing at Arkansas on May 22 before reeling off three straight wins in the SEC tournament over Kentucky, Mississippi State and Alabama — including a career-best seven-inning shutout performance by Aleman against the Crimson Tide with Guscette behind the plate.
“Ever since that happened I feel like we’ve gotten so tight together,” Aleman said of Guscette’s injury. “He just knows me so well as a pitcher. Watching me pitch from the bench, hanging out outside of baseball, we’re always talking.
“It kind of feels like he knows exactly what I’m thinking.”
No. 6 Florida (38-19) will play No. 2 Tennessee (44-15) today at 1 p.m. in the SEC tournament semifinals — with the winner playing the winner of No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 1 Arkansas on Sunday in the SEC championship game.
Even if Florida can’t win the SEC tournament, however, it’s likely the Gators and Guscette will be playing in the NCAA tournament. The tournament selection show is set to air on ESPN2 this coming Monday.
“I think that what got me through it is remembering who I am and where I came from and not worrying about everyone else,” Guscette said of his freshman season. “I was kind of in the dumps for a while, but then I just realized, ‘I’m only a freshman.’
“Even though I’ve been hurt two years in a row, there’s still so much to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.