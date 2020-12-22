Imagine a team getting out to its best start in school history.
It’s true – very quietly, the Sharks have been sneaking up on unsuspecting opponents and swallowing them whole en route to a 5-1 start heading into Tuesday’s game at Sarasota Christian.
Zach Moore might only be in his second season at the helm, but he has been overwhelmed by his team’s cohesiveness on the court and attitude off it.
It’s no surprise, really, since Imagine is trotting out a lineup of four seniors and a junior on game nights.
“I think that has had a lot to do with it,” Moore said. “I’ve had a lot of upper classmen leadership and these guys really love basketball and know that for a lot of them it might be the last time they really get to play the game before they graduate and go on to college.”
Imagine has already surpassed last season’s win total (the Sharks went 4-18 a year ago), feasting on a number of teams Moore believes were looking past his squad.
“A lot of those teams we’ve play during this first half, we caught them off-guard because we’re not the Imagine of old,” he said. “I think the Imagine of old, no one really prepared for them, we never really had the best talent or the best team, so people just beat us whether they prepared for us or didn’t prepare.”
The Sharks have four players averaging double figures, led by senior Zach Leslie, who is hovering around 20 points per game. Gino Stack (15 points), Micah Lipker (13 points) and Justin Marra (11 points) provide the rest of the scoring while Jaylen Bender has been a presence inside, averaging around eight rebounds per game. All are seniors except Lipker, who is a junior.
Moore is expecting opponents to adjust to the suddenly-good Sharks once play resumes after the winter break and it will be on them to make their own adjustments.
“We’re not going to catch anybody off-guard. They’re all going to be prepared for us,” he said. “I think it’s going to be really interesting and we’re going to have to battle the whole second half of the season.”
While Imagine rates as the first half’s biggest surprise, the other area teams have had spectacular moments and breakthrough performances of their own. Some teams, like Charlotte, are as advertised while others – Venice and DeSoto County – are works in progress with exciting potential to be exploited in the season’s second half.
Lemon Bay has struggled while Port Charlotte has soared. Community Christian is finding its footing while North Port lurks, much like a trap-door spider, relying on the bite of its defense to paralyze its prey.
Here’s a look at the other area teams as the holidays arrive:
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN
Record: 4-2
Best win: 64-44 vs. Imagine on Dec. 11
MVP: Brandon Hill
Breakout: Drew Carter
Season so far: The Mustangs have had a great start to their post-Ethan Bray era. The all-area standout was a key part of the two most successful seasons in school history, but the cupboard wasn’t bare. Hill has burnished his second-team all-area credentials and improved on the 14.9 points he averaged a year ago. He’s averaging 17.7 per game while maintaining his 6.8 rebound average. Carter has been steady, averaging 11.8 points per game, including 15 against IMG Academy Blue. The Mustangs will put their good start to the test next week at the Provencher Shootout.
CHARLOTTE
Record: 6-2
Best win: 63-60 vs. Sarasota Riverview on Nov. 24.
MVP: Tre Carroll
Breakout: John Gamble
Season so far: Carroll has been as advertised, not only scoring by the bushel, but in bunches. He routinely clocks in with a 20-10 points and rebounds double-double, and whenever the Tarpons need him most, he has responded. Charlotte has also received some big performances from Tynan Becker, Jordan Santiago, DJ Woods, Nnamdi Edeoga and others. Gamble, though, has stood out from the pack, forming a potent partner with Carroll in transition and in the paint. When defenses collapse on Carroll, Gamble has shown a knack for being in the right place at the right time to pad Carroll’s assist numbers.
DESOTO COUNTY
Record: 3-3
Best win: 82-58 at Lake Placid on Dec. 14
MVP: Kiemar Richardson
Breakout: Nazir Gilchrist
Season so far: Getting an all-area player back in the fold will do wonders for the bottom line. Having Ethan Redden on the floor during the final three games before the break neatly reversed DeSoto’s fortunes and allowed it to celebrate the holidays with a .500 record. Redden’s presence at both ends of the floor takes a lot of weight off Richardson’s shoulders and is allowing Gilchrist to blossom. The 24-point victory over Lake Placid is a glimpse of what’s to come in January. Unfortunately COVID-19 has intruded on the good times, forcing the Bulldogs to miss the Provencher Holiday Classic next week, so there will be a long layoff.
LEMON BAY
Record: 2-6
Best win: 78-45 at DeSoto County on Dec. 8
MVP: Shea Cullum
Breakout: Donnie Harvey
Season so far: After two years of heavy personnel losses due to graduation, the bill has come due in Englewood. This has been a season of hard knocks so far for a team lean on returning experience and really missing the double-double capability of departed standout Caleb Geisendorfer. Without a dominant interior presence, Lemon Bay has had to rely on perimeter shooting and, on a good night, the Mantas can light up the scoreboard. Problem is, those nights haven’t come nearly as often as they should. Lemon Bay scored 78 and 80 points in its two wins, but is averaging 48 points in six defeats. Cullum exploded for 32 points in Lemon Bay’s decisive win at DeSoto County, including eight 3-pointers. He and Harvey can be headaches for the opposition when both are having a good night. Jace Huber has also come up with some clutch baskets. Harvey has the ability to play bigger than his 6-2 frame but the entire team has to put in max effort on the boards as Jackson Hood is the only player on the team taller than 6-3.
NORTH PORT
Record: 3-3
Best win: 61-56 at Venice on Dec. 18
MVP: Devin Riley
Breakout: Dylan Almeyda/Joey Rivera
Season so far: The Bobcats routinely play seven seniors, so it comes as no surprise they are just a few stops or stray shots from being 5-1, rather than 3-3. Their 3-point loss to Charlotte and a 4-point loss to Port Charlotte came down to sudden cold stretches from the field. The Bobcats seemed to figure out that shortcoming in their final game before the break, when Riley put the offense on his shoulders and keyed a 23-8 rally in the fourth quarter to win at Venice. Fellow senior Jalen Brown, a returning all-area player, has had big moments as well. Almeyda and Rivera each have provided quick point flurries and the entire team is playing the sort of cut-throat defense that will keep the Bobcats in just about any game.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Record: 4-1
Best win: 54-50 at North Port on Dec. 11
MVP: Alex Perry
Breakout: Jahmari Johnson
Season so far: The Pirates were still playing themselves into basketball shape when they entered North Port’s gym earlier this month. In escaping with a four-point victory, Port Charlotte served notice it owned the ability to lock down opponents on defense while flashing the ability to score from any spot on the floor. The following week at Charlotte, a couple of bad bounces and key mistakes were all that separated the Pirates from their highly touted rivals. They are improving with every game and are poised to wreak havoc. Perry might be the area’s top thief. His ability to strip a ballhandler and go the other way for a thunderous dunk is already next-level stuff. Gerald Robinson, Logan Rogers and Christian Stone give Port Charlotte experience and hot-hand scoring capability and Johnson has been a revelation as the team’s sixth-man.
VENICE
Record: 2-4
Best win: 80-65 at Lemon Bay on Dec. 15
MVP: Tristan Burroughs
Breakout: Myles Weston
Season so far: If there is any team in the area that gets an incomplete grade, it’s Venice. Several key players joined the team following the football season and, without a practice under their belts, got blasted at Port Charlotte on Dec. 8. Since then, Venice has been rounding into shape. Burroughs dropped 30 on Lemon Bay in a rout, then most recently Weston – one of the aforementioned football players – has emerged as a serious threat, scoring 19 against North Port in the team’s final pre-Christmas game. A hearty test awaits Venice 2.0 at the Sarasota Riverview’s holiday tournament, where Durant – ranked No. 3 in Class 7A – awaits in the first round.
