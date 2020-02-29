In the world of high school weightlifting, it is usually a slow progression to the top following some quick early gains and more than a plateau or two.
For Annabelle Anderson, a senior at Charlotte High School, that was exactly the route she took, which climaxed with a Class 2A girls weightlifting state championship on Feb. 15 at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach in the 129-pound weight class.
“I’m beyond happy and it still feels like it didn’t really happen. That’s how shocked I was,” Anderson said. “I’m psyched by what happened this season.”
Anderson lifted 170 pounds in the bench press, then put up 185 pounds in the clean and jerk for 355 pounds, 10 pounds better than her nearest competitor thanks to her making all six of her lifts. This helped Charlotte finish tied for sixth in the team race.
Anderson, a four-year member of the track and field team as a relay sprinter, joined the weightlifting team as a sophomore. But after making some quick gains early, as many lifters do, she plateaued and didn’t get out of regionals.
She cracked through as a junior, making states and finishing fourth, missing third only after the judges disallowed her final clean-and-jerk lift.
Charlotte weightlifting coach Matt Galley said Anderson would always get to the field house before the other girls to put in the extra work.
“When these girls come in, they’re all so raw, but you could tell those people who will be special,” Galley said. “Annabelle naturally moves well, which is very important and hard to train for. She paid her dues and it paid off.”
Anderson said she was among the first ones in the weight room and the last one out. Anytime she had a chance to lift, she took it.
“It just came together and I continued to work on my technique. I figured out how to lift correctly and my weights started going up,” Anderson said. “I just put a lot of work into it.”
That especially means the clean and jerk, which requires lifters to use a more complex technique and typically separates the champions from the also-rans.
Anderson had a routine in which she would listen to loud music to get pumped, and not pay attention to the other lifters, as to not get psyched out by them.
“I take a deep breath and try to relax. Then I just go. I don’t put too much thought into it,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she will attend Florida Atlantic next fall, where she plans to walk on for the track team. She said she wants to major in animal sciences so she can become a veterinarian.
