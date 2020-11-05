ARCADIA — There was hope, but only for a few brief moments.
DeSoto County football player Sullivan Hay recovered an onside kick against Hardee — opening the 102nd game in the 100th year of the oldest running rivalry in Florida on Thursday night.
However, that was as much of an advantage as the Bulldogs would hold on the way to a running-clock 62-0 Wildcats win at DeSoto County High School.
Hardee improved its lead in the rivalry to 62-35-5 with the blowout win — the most lopsided loss in the rivalry’s history.
“I think that was a spark, but unfortunately we’re so young and lacking leadership that they almost saw it as we won the game there,” Bulldogs coach Bumper Hay said of the onside reovery. “They’re like, ‘Yeah! Game’s over with, let’s go home.’
“We have a young group and we have a chance with them. We’ve rebuilt this place once. We’ll do it again.”
DeSoto County (0-9) went three-and-out after recovering the onside kick and it took one play — an 84-yard bomb from Kellon Lindsay to a wide-open Kevarris White — for Hardee to seize the lead.
But that was only the beginning of the blowout.
The Bulldogs would go on to fumble the ball six times (four in the first half) and throw an interception as they continuously set up the Wildcats with short fields.
By halftime DeSoto County had negative yardage as an offense and a 55-0 deficit.
Trailing by so much with a running clock going in the second half, it was too late for DeSoto County to mount a comeback effort.
Key Plays: Once the Bulldogs allowed the 84-yard touchdown on Hardee’s first play, their fire and energy from recovering the onside kick was sapped.
It could have been a closer game if not for the turnovers.
DeSoto County’s four first-half fumbles set up Hardee on the Bulldogs’ 23, 36, 28 and 30 yard lines. The Wildcats scored a touchdown on each of those drives.
Key stats: The Wildcats running backs were too tough for DeSoto County to bring down most of the night. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, had to deal with Wildcats in their own backfield on nearly every snap.
Hardee ran the ball 21 times for 157 yards and four touchdowns.
DeSoto County ran the ball 24 times for -1 yard.
Hardee also picked apart the Bulldogs’ secondary through the air.
Wildcats quarterback Kellon Lindsay completed 11-of-13 passes for 266 yards and five passing touchdowns.
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, hardly risked throwing the ball with two inexperienced quarterbacks in Shon Galloway and Dalton Hill. The two combined for 3-of-8 for 13 yards and one interception.
What it means: DeSoto County has a long way to go until it can make its rivalry with Hardee compelling again. The Bulldogs are a young group and suited up just 23 players on Thursday night. There will be plenty of time for these underclassmen to grow.
Quote: “This is a big game for everyone in this community. I mean, Shon (Galloway) threw up before the game because of nerves. I’m sure they were all nervous, and when you’re nervous the game is a lot faster than when you’re calm and cool.
“I’ve been beaten by Hardee before. As a coach, it’s just another game. I’m trying to teach the kids life lessons, like not to give up when you’re down. When you go through life as an adult you know there’s ups and downs and you have to dig your way out of the down times.” - Hay
