VENICE — Micaela Hartman has been a go-to pitcher for the Venice softball team for two-plus seasons, but the Lady Indians hadn’t really needed her until this past weekend.
The junior right-hander started two games at a tournament in Ocala this past Friday and Saturday — allowing four hits and one unearned run over eight innings, including a four-inning no-hitter.
So when Venice ace Karsyn Rutherford took a line drive off her right wrist in Monday night’s loss to Lakewood Ranch, Venice coach Steve Constantino knew who he could turn to on Tuesday night against Sarasota.
“Karysn took a shot the other night in the game and had to go see a doctor,” Constantino said after beating the Sailors, 2-1, at Venice High School. “It’s all swollen and wrapped up. It’s on her glove hand, but we decided there’s a lot of games to play and we have Hartman, Bailey Riggins and Zoey Lynn. We aren’t terribly concerned.
“I’m concerned for Karsyn, though. We need her down the road. But Micaela Hartman, the way she’s been pitching lately, we weren’t worried tonight.”
Hartman (4-0) has primarily been used in relief this year, but has excelled when called upon as she’s allowed seven earned runs on 24 hits across 25 2/3 innings.
Venice (14-3) gave its starting pitcher plenty of support at the plate this weekend in Ocala — scoring a combined 31 runs in two four-inning mercy-rule wins.
However, hits from the Indians were few and far between against Sailors sophomore pitcher Ryleigh Bennett, who peppered the outside corner of the plate for seven innings.
Senior right fielder Liv Seibert opened a big night with a double to left field in the bottom of the first and later stole third, but was thrown out on a line-drive double play to end the inning.
The Indians broke through in the third, scoring their only two runs on a walk by Megan Hanley, an RBI groundout by Tatum McGrath, a single by Seibert, and a throwing error on a ball hit by Jordan O’Brien on which Seibert scored from second base.
Meanwhile, Hartman frustrated Sailors hitters as she allowed three hits — all singles — through the first five innings.
“I don’t think I was worried about pitching, but I did think, ‘Oh, wow, this is my first time pitching in a high school setting in a while,’” Hartman said.
“I was a little nervous in the first inning, but then I settled in. I’ve been staying loose and trusting my defense. I’m not trying to overthrow it, I’m just letting it go.”
Venice’s defense helped Hartman’s effort in the sixth, when she ran into her first trouble of the game.
A single by Abbey Johns, a walk by Avery Arrington and an intentional walk of Lizzy Small loaded the bases with no outs.
Then, a force out at home and an RBI hit-by-pitch left the bases loaded with one out and Sarasota trailing, 2-1, when Bennett lifted a fly ball to right field — potentially scoring the game-tying run.
Instead, Seibert caught the fly ball and delivered a strike to home plate to escape the inning with the lead.
“Liv has a cannon, and that was a great throw,” Hartman said. “I knew our defense was on fire tonight, so I wasn’t really worried. If (Sarasota) had a hit, they deserved it.”
Again in the seventh, Hartman ran into another jam.
A leadoff double by Aurora Marino, a walk by Allyson Becker and a single by Johns loaded the bases with one out, but Hartman didn’t get rattled — inducing a weak pop out and a groundout to second base to hold on for the win.
“With the amount of games we have left against good teams, there’s no doubt that we need someone other than Karsyn,” Constantino said. “She can’t pitch 700 innings in a season.
“We have a good staff, though. We have five good pitchers. Hartman needed to get innings and I can see her confidence building. I have all the confidence in the world in her. I would put her right back out on the mound on Tuesday (against Lakewood Ranch) and not even think twice about it.”
