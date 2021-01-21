A game that had been in Lemon Bay’s control throughout the first half appeared to be slipping away at Community Christian on Thursday night.
The Mantas (4-10) had come up empty on nine of their first 10 possessions and turned the ball over six times during that stretch. They found themselves trailing by seven points after leading the Mustangs (6-4) for most of the game up to that point.
It was around then that senior Donnie Harvey brought Lemon Bay back from the brink of another frustrating defeat. Harvey poured in 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Lemon Bay course-corrected in a 66-59 victory.
“He’s a senior. He understands the expectations,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. Harvey is a holdover from Lemon Bay’s 2017-18 team that reached the Class 7A regional semifinals.
“He’s been through those wars. He understands. The rest of them really haven’t, so I rely on his experience to keep us together.”
Lemon Bay fell behind Community Christian, 39-32, and were still trailing, 42-36, when Harvey went to work. He found Jace Huber with a nifty pass for a bucket and a foul and a few moments later hit a layup and a 3-point basket to pull Lemon Bay even, then ahead by a 45-42 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
He delivered two free throws and another assist as Lemon Bay scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and banged home another basket to cap a 10-2 run and extend the Mantas’ lead to 55-44.
The Mustangs made a run behind stalwarts Isaiah Levine and Brandon Hill, but the Mantas hit their free throws down the stretch to keep Community Christian at bay. Levine finished with 22 points. Hill added 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Lemon Bay turned a weakness into a strength in the second half. After being outrebounded 15-10, the Mantas turned the tables and wound up edging the Mustangs 26-25 for the ballgame.
“We didn’t execute. They were hitting more shots and we weren’t playing defense,” Levine said. “They were getting second-chance opportunities, so I would say we just have to work hard, put it in the past and continue to move forward.”
Jace Huber added 11 points and six rebounds and Jacob Newcomb had 11 points, hitting four free throws in the final 94 seconds.
“The defensive effort got a better,” Hubert said, highlighting Gabe Arritt’s work on the perimeter and Everett Baker’s defense against Hill in the paint.
Like some other teams in the area, Lemon Bay’s season has been short-circuited at times by COVID-19 protocols, but Huber said the Mantas are beginning to come around.
“There are so many situations we haven’t practiced,” he said. “There are times I get frustrated because I know there are things we should be doing that we can’t do. There are things I’m asking them to do that we haven’t really gone over. But we handled that situation right tonight.”
