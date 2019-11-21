As the Tarpons head into a rematch with No. 1 Palmetto with a spot in the final four on the line, two-way player Jeremiah Harvey remembers the last time the team reached this point, in 2016.
Harvey was only a freshman, but earned significant playing time in the 28-24, double-overtime win over Fort Myers. Current seniors Eric Hasier and Xavier Finnerty were also on varsity, but didn’t see much time on the field.
Thinking back, Harvey views it as the best defensive game he’s ever played.
“I had like 12 tackles and a couple pass deflections,” he said. “That regional championship game, I think, was bigger than any Port Charlotte game we’ve had. You looked on both sides and it was just packed stands.”
In much the same way they did against Palmetto earlier this year, the Tarpons fell behind 14-0 early and had a make-or-break moment.
Coming out of the half, the resurgence began as Tarpon quarterback D’andre Hicks hit receiver D’Vonte Price for a 78-yard score to get back into it.
“They jumped on us 14-0. That seems to be a pattern for us at certain times,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop joked. “We went into halftime and lost control a little bit, but were able to get it back. That score made it 14-7 and sort of pulled us back in. It was exciting.”
After Price scored again in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Harvey remembers him saying, “It’s time for me to go win this thing.”
And he did, scoring in each overtime period to help the Tarpons survive.
The confidence and leadership of that senior class has stuck with Harvey through his years with the Tarpons. He now sits in a similar situation as a senior hoping to close out his career in the same style.
“We had probably the greatest group of seniors to walk through Charlotte High School and you just have to look to them and what they set out for four years to do,” Harvey said. “As a freshman, I just had to rise to their energy, rise to their level. Now that we’re seniors, I have to get the underclassmen and other seniors to rise up to my level and where I want to be and where I want to go.”
To accomplish that feat and set up a meeting with either Miami Central (9-3) or Dillard (12-0), they have to avenge a 34-0 loss to the Tigers (11-1).
At the midpoint of the season, Palmetto was rolling along with blowout wins over Port Charlotte (47-7), Largo (44-6) and Southeast (28-0). But it’s been a different story so far in the playoffs.
Braden River held a lead for the the majority of the game before losing 21-17 in Round 1 and Port Charlotte was able to come within a Hail Mary of advancing in Round 2.
Charlotte has had it’s own close calls as well, most notably surviving a four-overtime thriller against undefeated Lake Gibson on a 20-yard field goal from Tyler Amaral last week.
Despite three regular season losses, the Tarpons have come together since the loss to Port Charlotte and feel they’ve played their best football down the stretch, winning their last four games.
Containing the likes of quarterback Xavier Williams (1,931 passing yards, 25 total TDs) and running back Sagel Hickson (1,087 yards, 8 TDs), won’t be easy, but having seen it once already, they feel confident things will be different.
“We’ll be a slightly different look team for them this second go around,” Waldrop said. “Plus, I think we’re a little better now. You still have to make the plays and have to execute. We can’t come out and play from 14-0 down, they’ll eat us alive. They’re 11-1, they’re not gonna change what they do.”
Venice at Manatee
The Tarpons aren’t the only area team vying for a regional championship. Venice also was given a rematch, facing a Manatee team that swiped the district title from the Indians with a 30-13 win in the regular season finale.
In the last meeting, Manatee deployed a two-headed rushing attack of Napoleon Harris and Tyson Phelps, who ran for 273 yards and four touchdowns as they put hopes of a Venice comeback out of reach.
“We’ve got to do a better job of not hurting ourselves,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “I think losing the Manatee game really caused us to make some changes.
“It was like, ‘We can’t keep doing this over and over and expecting different results.’”
The notable changes the Indians have made — committing to Steffan Johnson as the starting quarterback, leaning on running back Shevie Pearce and having offensive lineman and FSU commit Thomas Shrader add defensive line work to his responsibilities — have resulted in two decisive wins for Venice through two rounds of the playoffs.
But regardless of what the Indians have done on the offensive side of the ball, their chances of beating the Hurricanes will likely come down to stopping Harris and Phelps.
In the playoffs, Manatee has stuck to the ground game. In a 35-7 win over Pinellas Park, the Hurricanes rushed 39 times for 234 yards and 3 TDs. In last week’s 31-28 win over Mitchell, they ran 36 times for 147 yards and 2 TDs.
“We have to stop the run game. That has to be a focal point,” Peacock said. “Last time we went in playing them, they hadn’t been really successful on the ground even playing a lesser opponent in Lakewood Ranch.
“We really thought they would toss the ball around the park. But they came in and did something totally different than what we expected. I think we’ll be a little bit more prepared to stop the run this time.”
Along with an improved run defense, Venice will be hoping for a better performance from its new quarterback Steffan Johnson.
The run-first junior rushed 13 times for 4 yards and attempted only one pass in the loss to the Hurricanes as the Indians turned to Ryan Overstreet as they tried to come back through the passing game.
But with Johnson running for 529 yards over the past two weeks, there’s good reason to think Friday night will yield a different results
“Steffan at quarterback still has a lot more to give that we haven’t really had an opportunity to see because we’ve been so successful running the ball,” Peacock said. “But he can throw the ball. He puts the ball on the money.
“Obviously he’s a lot more comfortable now. He has the run game down and we’re able to tempo some teams with him. We started the game last time against them and we had six errors and three were by him. I don’t think we’ll have those issues this time.”
Predictions
Charlotte at Palmetto
Jacob Hoag: Charlotte 31-27, Vinnie Portell: Palmetto 38-24; Scott Zucker Charlotte 35-32.
Venice at Manatee
Jacob Hoag: Venice 24-21, Vinnie Portell: Venice 42-35; Scott Zucker Venice 38-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.