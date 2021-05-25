It took a little more than one quarter for Omari Hayes to begin his breakout debut as an Indian.
Venice trailed Lakeland, 7-0, after the first quarter of last Friday evening’s spring jamboree until Hayes took a short pass from Ryan Browne and accelerated past the Dreadnaughts defense for a 31-yard score — the first of four touchdowns for Hayes.
“I didn’t think he was this good when we played against him last year,” Venice coach John Peacock said of Hayes, who played for Riverview last season. “But I do after seeing him in practice every day. He has something special no one has.
“He has a vision and a feel for what to do and how to play. About every time he touched the ball tonight he scored.”
The rising-senior receiver scored once more against Lakeland in a 21-7 win and twice against Manatee — on an 83-yard kickoff return to open the game and a 15-yard dump off in which he bowled over a Hurricanes’ defender to reach the end zone.
In total, he finished with seven catches for 125 yards and the four scores — signifying he could be in for a big year after finishing with 36 catches for 640 yards and five touchdowns for the Rams in 2020.
“I already knew I was going to be getting the ball a lot (tonight), getting more touches than I’m used to,” he said. “But I was ready for it.
“I wanted to show all the fans and everyone what I can do.”
Once Hayes got rolling, so did the Indians.
Venice outscored Lakeland and Manatee, 65-0, once Hayes got his team on the board.
College football recruiters have started to notice Hayes’ potential.
After transferring to Venice this semester with one offer — to the University of Pennsylvania — Hayes has since picked up an offer from Navy and one from Florida Atlantic this past Saturday.
“I haven’t really done anything in Venice yet, so I want to show everyone that I fit here,” the 5-foot-7, 150-pound receiver said. “I knew how good this team was. Playing against (Venice), they’re tough.”
It wasn’t just juke moves and touchdowns that Hayes brought to the field on Friday night, however.
The new Indian also made an effort on the sidelines — encouraging teammates, cleaning up postgame and directing the attention away from himself.
“He’s been great, but his best attribute is just the type of teammate he is and the way he practices,” Peacock said.
“He’s great on the field, but he’s great with all the other stuff, too.”
Some other observations from Friday:
Indians look even better
It’s not often that a team can be better after losing five players to Division-I programs in the offseason, but Venice might pull it off.
Not only did the Indians’ newcomers — including quarterback Ryan Browne, Hayes and tight end Austin Bray — each score touchdowns on Friday night, but they were each heavily involved in the offense.
If that weren’t enough, some Venice returners such as cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive end Damon Wilson, offensive lineman David Raney, cornerback/receiver Myles Weston, receiver Jayshon Platt and running back Da’Marion Escort have already earned offers to Division-I programs — with Washington and Wilson earning offers from some of the top college football teams in the country.
The new offense
Like any other year, the Indians are tailoring their offense to the talent they have.
Last year, that meant spreading out several offensive weapons — Platt, Weston Wolff, Steffan Johnson, Weston and Keyon Sears — to suit the skillset of pocket passer Colin Blazek.
Even though that offense helped Venice win 10 games and reach the regional final, it looks like coach John Peacock is making changes once again.
For instance, the Indians’ first drive featured jet sweeps — one with Sears and one with Hayes — on two of the first three plays. Not only might Venice’s offense feature creative plays like this to get the ball into hands of its fastest players, but it might also open up read-option plays for Browne at quarterback.
If that weren’t enough, Hayes — who had seven catches for 125 yards and four total touchdowns in the spring game — could be one of the more elusive players to don the green and white.
Wilson is a game changer
If it weren’t already obvious enough from the college programs — like Florida, Miami, Florida State and Alabama — that have offered him to come play for them, rising-junior Damon Wilson is a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive linemen.
If Wilson is doubled, it opens up an opportunity for one of his teammates like fellow rising-junior Trenton Kintigh to wreak havoc.
If he isn’t double-covered, the opposing quarterback will have to keep an eye out.
Wilson had no trouble breaking through both the Lakeland and Manatee offensive lines as he recorded a pair of sacks in the spring game.
