VENICE — Karsyn Rutherford has spent the last two spring breaks away from softball, but the Venice High pitcher finally made it to mid-March as the Indians ace.
Rutherford tore a muscle in her shoulder as a freshman, and didn’t get to play much last year before COVID-19 shut the season down.
This year, however, has been a different story for Rutherford, who allowed three runs over four innings in a 13-3 mercy-rule win over Christian Academy of Knoxville on Tuesday evening at Venice High School.
“It’s going good so far,” Rutherford said of her junior season. “I think the reason I’m having so much success is my defense behind me. I have a lot of confidence when I’m pitching.
“It’s also a huge difference knowing that if it breaks down defensively, we can go up to the plate and make up for it.”
Rutherford (7-2) has thrown 54 2/3 of Venice’s 64 1/3 innings pitched over 10 starts with a sub-2.00 ERA and 42 strikeouts to 17 walks.
The junior right-hander — who primarily throws a screwball and a rise-ball — said that a key to her big season has been staying on the field, and her teammates have helped make that possible.
“I think it’s been keeping my arm healthy,” Rutherford said. “I ice my arm every time I pitch and I try not to overdo it.
“I throw a lot of innings, but when I’m not in the game I try not to pitch at all.”
The Indians offense has exploded over the last few weeks — outscoring their competition, 92-20, over that time including four mercy-rule wins.
“What do we have, six kids who have hit home runs this year? We have (Jordan) O’Brien, (Taylor) Halback, (Becka) Mellor, (Bri) Weimer, (Micaela) Hartman and (Kayleigh) Roper,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “You’d probably have to go back to the team that went to the state championship to find the last time we had a team hit like this.
“When our girls go to the plate and hit, it’s because Karsyn and Taylor are doing their job. It’s a great combination.”
Venice (8-2) didn’t waste much time taking control of the game on Tuesday.
Rutherford opened with a pair of scoreless innings before a solo home run from Roper, a two-run home run from Weimer and a wild pitch scored another run — pushing Venice ahead, 4-0, after two innings. The Indians tacked on two more runs in the fourth when O’Brien knocked in two as she reached on an error for a 6-0 lead.
Rutherford cruised through the first four innings — allowing two hits and no runs — but ran into some trouble in the fifth. She allowed a walk, a double and an RBI single before she was pulled for reliever Bailey Riggins, who allowed two more runs to score before escaping the jam with a fly out and a double play.
That would be as close as the Warriors would come, however.
They committed three errors and allowed a bunt single to open the fifth — paving the way for a seven-run rally in which Riggins, Tatum McGrath, O’Brien and Mellor all knocked in runs on singles until they reached the run-rule limit.
“They’re just relaxing and having fun now,” Constantino said of Venice’s six-game winning streak. “We knew the talent was there. They were putting too much pressure on themselves, and at times I was putting too much pressure on them, too, because I know what the expectation is and the talent they have.
“When you’re having fun, good things will happen, and they’re having fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.