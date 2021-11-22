Jaivon Heiligh is regarded as one of the best wide receivers in Venice High history, and he’s since become known as one of the best at Coastal Carolina, too.
The former high school state champ became the Chanticleers’ No. 1 wideout as a sophomore in 2019 and has since helped his team become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons and earn several top-25 rankings, picking up some national recognition along the way.
This past weekend, Heiligh caught 10 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown and returned a pair of punts for 12 yards in a 35-21 win over Texas State, helping his team improve to 9-2.
The senior’s career records are approaching the very top in nearly every category in team history.
His 11 career 100-yard games ranks first, his 178 career receptions currently ranks second (five behind Matt Hazel), his 2,644 career receiving yards ranks second (76 behind Jerome Simpson), his 3.78 career receptions per game ranks first and his 21 career receiving touchdowns ranks fourth (23 behind Simpson).
Numbers like these are hard to ignore, especially with a traditionally run-first team like the Chanticleers.
Entering this season, Heiligh was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team by Pro Football Focus, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports, and attention around the star receiver has only increased.
With just two more games remaining in his collegiate career — at South Alabama on Friday and a bowl game next month — it’s about time to look to what’s next for the former Indian.
Heiligh was recently invited to play in the Hula Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl — games designed for top college prospects to showcase their talent to NFL scouts.
Sports Illustrated recently named Heiligh as a ‘top prospect on the rise.’
“He’s not going to contend with being at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft wide receiver class,” Chris Spooner wrote of Heiligh for Sports Illustrated on Nov. 3., “but with his body control, soft hands, and solid route running, he'll make a solid WR2 or WR3 at the next level and a nice option for a team on day 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft.”
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Did not play in a 56-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State as he sat out with an injury.
Brantley has recorded 18 tackles with four pass breakups and an interception as he has played in six of 10 games.
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 5-6 start for the Terrapins.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through a 7-4 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Didn’t record any stats in this weekend’s season-ending loss to Lackawanna College. Through six games played, Luther logged eight tackles and returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded one tackle in a 31-14 loss to Lackawanna. Through 11 games, Richardson had 20 total tackles (seven for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup for the 6-5 Bulldogs.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Warner’s season ended two weeks ago with a 72-28 loss to Webber International University. Redden made seven tackles in four games played this year.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined for the 5-6 Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats for the 7-4 Knights.
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State redshirt freshman WR
Did not play in this weekend’s 24-10 win over Alcorn State.
Wideman has 30 receptions for 482 yards and 11 TDs through eight games this season for the 10-1 Tigers.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Wolff led the Monarchs to a fourth-straight win, beating Middle Tennessee, 24-17 this weekend as he improved his record as the starting quarterback to 4-1.
The redshirt freshman completed 14-of-23 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions this week — giving him 123-of-199 passing for 1,429 yards with seven touchdowns to four interceptions this year.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Recorded seven tackles, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup in a 59-16 loss to Kentucky this past weekend. The Aggies linebacker has 50 total tackles this season (1.5 for loss) with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and one interception for the 1-10 Aggies.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Through 10 games played this season, Roberson finished with 14 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the 3-8 Flying Fleet.
The redshirt sophomore recently announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Erskine football.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has played in all 11 games for the 2-9 Bulls.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Has played in nine of 11 games for the 2-9 Bulls, completing one pass for 7 yards on a trick play against Tulsa.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Did not record any stats for the 6-5 Paladins.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Has not played since Oct. 16. Carr made two tackles through four games this season for the 2-8 Hoyas, who finished their season this week.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Recorded one tackle in a 20-17 win over William & Mary in the regular season finale. Louis is up to 26 tackles (4 for loss), three QB hurries, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on the season for the 6-5 Spiders, who are now bowl eligible.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Played on special teams in a 38-28 win over Rice this past weekend. Fryar has played in 10 of 11 games on special teams, but has not recorded any stats for the 7-4 Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Went 0-for-1 passing and rushed three times for 23 yards in backup duty during a 35-21 win over Texas State.
Carpenter has completed 41-of-69 passes (59%) for 488 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, along with 53 carries for 215 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Chanticleers.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Had two catches for 12 yards in a 38-0 win over Akron.
Hackett has four receptions for 19 yards and has returned four kicks for 49 yards in eight games for the 6-5 Golden Flashes.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Missed a second straight game this past week with a shin injury.
Through nine games, Price has rushed 130 times for 673 yards (5.18 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns along with 10 receptions for 83 yards as the starting running back for the Panthers.
