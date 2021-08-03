PUNTA GORDA — While many of his coaches and teammates were trying to get every last second of shut-eye early Monday morning, Mason Henderson couldn’t help but toss and turn.
The Charlotte High senior has been waiting for his chance to start at quarterback for the Tarpons for three years — sitting behind Alex Muse and then John Busha.
His time finally arrived when the first practice of the fall season began at 6 a.m. on Monday on the soccer fields at Charlotte High.
“I couldn’t go to sleep last night,” said Henderson, who added that he woke up at 4:30 a.m. for practice. “I couldn’t fall asleep until like 1 a.m. It was just one of those nights.”
Henderson has earned precious little playing time in his three years at Charlotte.
He didn’t see a single varsity snap until he was a junior last year — going 0-for-2 on throws while running the ball seven times for 68 yards in mop-up duty against lesser opponents.
In his first varsity start in the spring game — one-half each against Manatee and Lakeland — the offense scored one total touchdown in a pair of losses.
His coaches and teammates, however, said they’ve been encouraged from what they’ve seen from the 6-foot-3, 175-pound quarterback since.
“Mason has picked it up this summer,” Charlotte coach Wade Taylor said. “I think he’s grown two inches. He’s gotten a little more mature. He’s gotten faster. He’s gonna make the leaderboard in our weight-room for the top 10 lifters.
“He’s got a supporting cast. He’s just got to get the ball in their hands.”
It’s not just Henderson who will have to adjust to his new role in Charlotte’s offense this season.
The Tarpons largely relied on the dual-threat capabilities of the now-graduated Busha to power the offense last year — for better or worse, depending on the matchup — but that won’t be the case this season. Even though Henderson can run the ball, he won’t be asked to carry the load the same way Busha did.
Instead, Henderson will have a bevy of playmakers to utilize.
“Keon (Jones) is Mr. Do-it-all,” Tarpons offensive coordinator Justin Midgett said. “Keon will play slot for us. He’ll play outside receiver for us. He’s our backup quarterback. Brady Hall will also be a receiver. Dylan Salomon will be out there. Alex Gonzalez has come on strong over summer. We have Brayan Augustin at safety and he’ll play some slot. Troi McClary will be used there, too.
“We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things.”
Not only will Henderson have several receivers to throw the ball to, but he’ll also be playing behind an offensive line that features five returning starters — Christian Kreegel, Maverick Menzer, Biaggio Frattarelli, Brendan Chavarria and Zach Hotchkiss — albeit with some in new positions on the line.
Henderson and the new-look Tarpons offense will also have the benefit of playing with a deep defense featuring returners at nearly every position.
Cael Newton, Connor Trim, Logan Pritchard, Nelson Daniels, Kris McNealy, Nequis Graham, Nathaniel Box all return to the front seven with the addition of 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive lineman Mike Williams, who transferred in from DeSoto County.
Armed with over a dozen impact returners and a full offseason of preparation, the biggest question, then, will be what Charlotte can get from its man under center this fall.
“A lot of it comes down to quarterback,” Midgett said. “We have our five guys up front returning, we have a running back who’s been with us. I feel like we’re set up front, but we’re gonna have to prove ourselves as a complete offense.
“Once we get our passing game up to speed with our running game, we’re gonna be hard to stop.”
Head coach: Wade Taylor (2nd season)
2020 record and finish: 7-3, lost to Palmetto Ridge in regional quarterfinals
Key newcomer: Mike Williams (transfer from DeSoto County)
Key returners: Keon Jones, Connor Trim, Nelson Daniels, Cael Newton, Biaggio Frattarelli, Maverick Menzer, Brendan Chavarria, Logan Pritchard, Nequis Graham, Christian Kreegel, Brayan Augustin, Tyler Amaral, Mason Henderson, Troi McClary.
Key losses: John Busha, Tai’Viahn Kelly, Ethan Redden, Isaac White, Jaden Opalach, Niqueu Graham, Brenner Bogle.
