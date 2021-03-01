Laci Hendrickson led the Charlotte softball team to a pair of wins this past week as the Tarpons were the only area team to win multiple games.
The senior won both games, throwing 12 innings while allowing just one earned run and striking out eight.
Despite missing pitcher and Stetson commit Dylan Anthony — who has been starting for the girls basketball team — Charlotte has started the season strong.
The Tarpons opened the year with a 10-0 loss to perennial powerhouse Lakewood Ranch (5-0), but have since bounced back with wins over Lemon Bay and Naples.
Charlotte (2-1) will host Palmetto Ridge on Wednesday and play at Port Charlotte on Friday.
Here’s how the other area teams look through Week 2:
Venice (2-2): The Indians nearly had an undefeated week, pummelling Lemon Bay, 12-3, but losing to Riverview, 3-2, in extra innings.
Karsyn Rutherford displayed her talent in the circle for Venice, throwing a combined 12 ⅔ innings while allowing one earned run and striking out 12.
The Indians will host North Port tonight, play at Braden River on Wednesday and host Riverview on Friday.
North Port (1-1): The Bobcats played just one game last week and played a tough opponent, losing, 5-0, to Riverview (5-1).
Pitcher Taylor Roche has been an early bright spot for the team, throwing a two-hit complete game shutout (15 strikeouts) in a season-opening 2-0 win over Venice.
The Bobcats will play at Venice tonight, at Mariner on Wednesday and at North Fort Myers on Friday.
Port Charlotte (2-3): After opening the season with a 3-2 win over Lemon Bay, the Pirates have fallen victim to some explosive lineups.
Port Charlotte has now lost three straight games, including a 13-2 loss to Cypress Lake and a 20-4 loss to Mariner last week.
Sophomore shortstop Mickey Coslor has made an impact on offense, though, going 9-for-13 (.692 batting average) with six runs, two RBIs and two triples.
The Pirates will host Charlotte on Friday.
DeSoto County (2-2): The Bulldogs couldn’t have been much better through their first week of play — beating Dunbar, 21-2, and Avon Park, 21-0.
However, winning didn’t come as easy this past week. DeSoto County lost to Mulberry by one run and then to Hardee, 14-2.
The Bulldogs played Lemon Bay on Monday and will play at Fort Meade on Tuesday and host Avon Park on Friday.
Lemon Bay (0-6): It’s been a tough start to the season for a Mantas team that is trying to replace two MVP-caliber players in Bailey Grossenbacher and Christain Chandler.
It’s now been back-to-back three-loss weeks for Lemon Bay, which was defeated by Charlotte, Venice and Frostproof by a combined score of 33-3.
Lemon Bay played DeSoto County on Monday and will host Riverview on Wednesday.
