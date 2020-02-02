It was in middle school when Ary Hicks and Bella Desjardins first teamed up together on the basketball court.
It resulted in a county championship for Punta Gorda Middle School, and the two haven’t stopped winning since — leading the Charlotte High girls basketball team to the school’s first-ever regional final in 2019.
“They’ve had a connection from a young age,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “They know each other very, very well on the court and it’s picked up here in the high school season.”
This season they’ve taken Charlotte (No. 35 in FL) to a 19-2 regular season record and the No. 2 seed in a district including Fort Myers (No. 62 in FL) and Braden River (No. 28 in FL).
Though the two guards are both integral to the team’s success, they couldn’t play more different roles in the offense. Hicks is the point guard and facilitator — often opting to pass off to a teammate rather than trying to score on her own. Desjardins, on the other hand, fell in love with basketball by shooting the ball, and specializes on shots beyond the arc — making 2.8 per game at a 35 percent clip.
Through 21 games, Hicks has averaged 11.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game while Desjardins has averaged 15.3 points and 2 steals per game.
“She’s the shooter,” Hicks said.
“And she’s the ball-handler,” Desjardins added. “So we just fit on the court. It’s pretty much always been that way.”
Other Tarpons, like Dylan Anthony (5.2 points and 6.2 rebonds per game) and Tykiriah Thomas (5.1 points per game) give the Tarpons enough weapons to feel like they can compete with anyone.
The second-seeded Tarpons will host the winner of Fort Myers vs. North Fort Myers on Wednesday at 7 in the district semifinals.
North Port (18-6, No. 1 seed)
The Bobcats opened the season with a 3-3 start but have went 15-3 since behind the play of senior guard Emani Jefferson, who has averaged 25.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.1 steals and 5.7 assists per game.
Along with Jefferson, junior guard Sade Romain (10. 4 points per game) and 3-point specialist Krystal Morales (8.7 points per game), North Port has had enough firepower to win 10 of its past 11 and earn the top seed in its district.
North Port will host the winner of Riverview vs. Durant on Wednesday at 7 in the district semifinals.
Port Charlotte (13-12, No. 3 seed)
It’s been an up-and-down season for a Pirates team that has gotten big contributions from seniors and freshmen alike.
Senior guard Sharina Hudson has led the team with 13 points and 4.3 steals per game — including a game-winner buzzer beater against Riverview last week.
Freshmen Bryanna Griffiths (8.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game) and Nicole Marshall (7.3 points per game) have each had their own big nights to lead Port Charlotte to a winning record.
The Pirates will host Cypress Lake on Monday night at 7 in the district quarterfinals.
Imagine School (12-10, No. 3 seed)
The Sharks dropped four straight in January, but won four straight to close out the regular season and wrap up the third seed in their district — earning a bye into the district semifinals.
Senior guard Katie Klein has led the scoring — averaging 24.25 points over those final four wins — while players like Isabella Faulkner, Arianna Andrade and Skyelar Woods have each had big nights of their own.
This past week, Klein (McDaniel College), Andrade (Hillsborough Community College) and Woods (Aurora University) each singed their National Letters of Intent to play at the next level.
Imagine will play at No. 2 seed Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.
Lemon Bay (10-14, No. 4 seed)
The Lemon Bay offense has largely been dependent on the performance of sophomore guard Katelyn Ziarnicki — who leads the team in scoring and steals.
Even though the Lady Mantas enter the playoffs with a four-game losing streak, they still will hold home court advantage over Tampa Catholic on Monday night at 7.
Venice (9-13, No. 5 seed)
The Indians had a turnaround season of sorts in Year 1 under Jeremy Martin, winning the most games in four years despite an 0-5 start.
Guards Olivia Sleight and Kylie Poole and forward Brooklyn Smith established themselves as key players to return and Sadie Kluner, Elea Saba and Chloe Lear give the team enough to compete in the playoffs.
Venice will play at Sarasota on Monday night at 7 in the district quarterfinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.