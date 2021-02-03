PUNTA GORDA — Ary Hicks has practiced free-throw scenarios with the Charlotte girls basketball team so much that the shots have become second-nature to her.
That’s why when the junior point guard stepped up to the line with time ticking down and her team leading Fort Myers by six in the district semifinals, she wasn’t sweating it.
“I knew I was gonna knock them down before I even shot them,” said Hicks, who buried six straight free-throws as the Tarpons held on for a 51-44 win at Charlotte High School on Wednesday night. “I was just ready. I wanted to win so badly.”
Charlotte (18-2) will play at Braden River on Friday night at 7 for the district title.
Despite finishing the regular season 17-2 and ranked No. 20 in FL, Charlotte had good reason to worry that its season could end against the Green Wave.
Fort Myers, the No. 3 seed, went 21-5 this year, is ranked No. 32 in FL, and beat Charlotte, 61-59, in a regular season game on Dec. 10 — the last game the Tarpons lost.
For most of Wednesday night, it wasn’t clear which team would come out on top.
Charlotte struggled with the height of 6-foot-4 Green Wave center Chaniya Clark (30 points, 9 rebounds) all night as she scored the bulk of Fort Myers’ points.
Tyra Brown, a 6-foot-1 forward, also made life difficult on the Tarpons — scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
“We knew that coming in,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said of his team’s height disadvantage. “In a way that’s kind of been our thing all season. We’re not the biggest team, but we fight hard and we play hard. I think most teams will tell you that.
“That showed for us tonight with us not having a 6-foot-4 player to battle against (Clark).”
Even with Clark and Brown dominating the post, Charlotte kept even with strong guard play.
Tarpons guards D’Yanis Jimenez (10 first-half points) and Hicks (6 first-half points) scored just enough to keep pace — tied, 16-16, after one quarter and leading, 27-25, at halftime.
That stalemate carried on through most of the third quarter until the Tarpons finally found a spark.
Jimenez (14 total points, 12 total rebounds) made a floater and then Hicks (18 total points, 9 total rebounds) stole the ball and fed a pass to a wide-open Bella Desjardins for a layup at the buzzer — taking a 40-36 lead into the fourth.
Jimenez opened the fourth with another quick bucket, and that was essentially all the Tarpons needed. Stephenson then stalled his offense and the defense stopped every player not named Clark from scoring.
That meant all Charlotte had to do was make its free-throws to win.
“I was definitely super nervous (earlier in the game), but it just gave me more confidence to play harder,” Hicks said of thinking about her season ending on Wednesday night. “I had to trust our team and trust what we could do, and follow our game plan.
“When we lost to them there was just this feeling of how bad we wanted it. We wanted this vengeance, and I was ready to get that dub. I was ready to play them again right after we lost to them. I hated that feeling.”
