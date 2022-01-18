PORT CHARLOTTE — Ary Hicks is so versatile on the court that she didn’t even need to score for the Charlotte High girls basketball team to blow out rival Port Charlotte on Tuesday night.
The senior guard averages the second-most points per game for Charlotte, but didn’t register a single point for what could be the first time in a Tarpons uniform by her estimations.
No matter.
Hicks affected the game in other ways, stealing the ball four times, grabbing four rebounds and setting her teammates up with a few assists, too, on the way to a 59-31 Tarpons win at Port Charlotte High School.
“Ary Hicks’s value is not scoring,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “It’s shocking that she didn’t score, but she is a floor general. She gets them situated where they need to be. She’s great on defense. She’s patient with the ball. She’s fast with the ball when she needs to be fast.
“Anyone who wants to be a good point guard should watch her to learn, ‘Hey, I don’t need to score 20 points to really affect the game.’ The school that has her next year, Niagara, has a little diamond in the rough because I don’t understand why a lot of schools don’t see her value.”
While Hicks was setting up teammates and giving the Pirates fits on defense, her teammates took care of the scoring.
Adriana Iorfida opened with eight of her 14 points as she hit a quick pair of 3-pointers to help the Tarpons (10-7) get out to a 9-2 run at the start.
Though Port Charlotte forward Bryanna Griffiths scored all nine of her points in the first quarter, it wasn’t enough to keep the Pirates close early.
Still, Port Charlotte (14-7) had chances to get back in the game.
The Pirates took advantage of aggressive Charlotte defense by going to the free-throw line eight times in the second quarter — making six — as they cut the lead to 21-16 at one point. However, the Tarpons answered back as they forced a few turnovers and went on a 12-1 run, taking a 33-17 lead into halftime.
Again in the third quarter, Port Charlotte opened with a quick four points on buckets by Delaini Morris and Yani Hall, but scored just two more points the rest of the quarter as the game slipped away.
Port Charlotte had trouble keeping up with Charlotte as it missed layups and struggled for second-chance rebounds. The Pirates also turned the ball over 27 times compared to five turnovers by the Tarpons.
“We missed 13 layups,” Progl said. “That’s 26 points, and then what does the game look like? They killed us on the boards. They were getting three, four shots a possession. That hurts after you force a bad shot.
“Their shot total was probably 20 or 25 higher than what we had.”
Charlotte finished with 19 team steals led by D’Yanis Jimenez (six), Hicks (four), Iorfida (three) and Nayaliz Figueroa (three).
Jimenez turned several of her takeaways into points on the other end of the floor, leading Charlotte with 17 points and eight rebounds.
“I feel like we’re that deep,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said of other players handling the scoring load aside from Hicks. “We trust each other, and when someone is on, we go with it. Kristen (Lowers) has been on the last couple games and tonight Adriana caught fire.
“They do a good job of finding the people they need to, and it gets our energy right.”
The Tarpons improved to 2-0 in the season series against Port Charlotte this year, while also showcasing why they can be so difficult to stop — even if one of their best players doesn’t make a shot.
“I was contributing in other ways, so it’s not the end of the world,” Hicks said of what could have been her first scoreless game as a Tarpon. “My teammates were doing really well, so I’m proud of them. My team was getting the job done.
“We definitely have players who can take over the game at any time. Our bench runs deep, and we’re all talented in different ways.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.