PUNTA GORDA — Aryana Hicks had 21 points as Charlotte pulled away in the second half for a 51-33 victory over Port Charlotte in a girls basketball matchup Friday night.
The Tarpons led by seven points entering the fourth quarter, but held their crosstown rivals without a field goal for the first 7 minutes of the final period, picking up their seventh straight win in the process.
“In the second half of this season, defense has been the key for us,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We’ve put a focus on it. There’s a number that the girls know coming into the third quarter we’ve got to hold them to, and they’ve been doing that. It’s an old cliche that defense wins games, but that’s what’s going for us right now.”
The Tarpons jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead and extended the margin to 15-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Ameijha Jones led a second quarter spurt that pulled the Pirates to within 19-17 with 1:45 to go in the quarter before Charlotte took a 23-17 lead at intermission.
“Rebounding, missed layups, and they didn’t execute,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “Charlotte executes and they’re disciplined. My girls go through spurts where I would like to say they go rogue. You can’t do that with a team like that and it bit us in the butt.”
Nicole Marshall kept the Pirates in the game with three 3-pointers in the third quarter, but the Tarpons defense shut down everybody else as Port Charlotte’s leading scorer, Sharina Hudson, was held scoreless on the night.
Meanwhile, Hicks took over the offense for the Tarpons as top scorer Bella Desjardins was scoreless from the field and totaled 3 points for the night.
“She definitely picked up the slack,” Stephenson said. “Along with Ary’s night, she did a good job of passing the ball and defensively and she did a good job of stepping up when her counterpart didn’t. Between her, and us having 21 points on the inside, that’s a big thing for us.”
Makayla Beardsworth also reached double figures for Charlotte with 10 points. Marshall led the Pirates with 12 and Jones added 10.
“The score of the game didn’t justify how close that game was for the majority of the game,” Progl said.
“Both sides brought it tonight,”Stephenson said. “They brought their fans, we had our fans. I’ve said it once and I’ll continue to say it, there’s some good talent around here and I think the people in this area got to witness that tonight.”
Charlotte improved to 17-2 for the season and will host Lehigh Monday night while Port Charlotte, now 11-12, will have a home game against Estero on Tuesday.
