Greg Higgins led the Charlotte softball team to a 17-win season and an appearance in the regional playoffs, but announced his decision to step down from his position on Thursday morning.
The former Tarpons coach spent 18 years with the program after beginning as an assistant before eventually becoming the head coach.
“It was getting harder to keep kids serious about practicing and playing the sport at the high school level,” Higgins said of why he stepped down. “It’s evolved to the point where travel ball is more important than high school ball.
“We’re getting toward the end of the year trying to do what I’ve always wanted to do, win a state championship at Charlotte High School, and then you have these travel ball coaches reaching out to these kids wanting them to work out with them before our season is even over. That makes it tough.”
Charlotte had a strong season this past year, beating teams like Venice, Riverdale, North Port, Naples and North Fort Myers.
The Tarpons, however, didn’t live up to expectations in the playoffs — losing the district championship, 9-8, to North Fort Myers before getting eliminated one game later in a 3-2 loss at Palmetto in the regional quarterfinals.
“I think we should have won the district,” Higgins said. “We had some things that didn’t go right that night and we lost by one. Down the stretch, I don’t know what it is, but our big hitters didn’t come through when I needed them to come through.”
Though he never won a district title with the Tarpons, Higgins lifted the program from a bottom-feeder into a local powerhouse — turning in a winning season in each of the past seven years.
“It wasn’t unexpected,” Charlotte athletic director Brian Nolan said of Higgins stepping down. “I didn’t know if we might go another year or not, but we knew he was ready to pass the torch. He’s been doing it for a long time.”
Despite Higgins’ departure, Charlotte remains in good position for an eighth straight winning season. Several of the Tarpons’ top hitters — Amber Chumley (.398 batting average), Lexi Fitzgerald (.365), Mia Flores (.333), Faith Wharton (.325), Jasmine Jones (.315) and Kassidy Hopper (.305) — are on track to return, with Chumley and Flores also providing depth in the circle.
“From where it was when Greg took over to where it is now, it’s light years ahead,” Nolan said. “From 2003-2007 we were winning two-to-three games a year. We were like Port Charlotte. We just weren’t winning. We couldn’t do it. He turned it around with some good help.
“Now we have a bunch of good young kids. Whoever takes over next is going to have some big shoes to fill, but he will have the players to do it.”
