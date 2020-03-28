The basketball season was highlighted by flashy dunks and high-pressure shots.
From a City of Palms dunk championship by Venice’s Malachi Wideman to a 48-point district championship performance by Charlotte’s Tre Carroll to the first triple double in program history from Community Christian’s Ethan Bray, it was a wild year for area hoops.
Fittingly enough, that trio of athletes were selected as Sun Player of the Year finalists after rising above the rest this season.
Wideman was arguably the most electric athlete in the area with countless high-flying dunks, drawing gasps from fans both for and against him. Though the Indians somewhat underachieved given the talent around Wideman, the Tennessee signee always made games exciting.
Carroll was the most complete player, playing multiple positions as a 6-foot-7 wing. He proved he could take over games and shoulder the scoring burden most nights and rarely had an off night.
Bray, at 5-foot-11, doesn’t have the size of Carroll. But he was able to consistently do it all for the Mustangs, recording the first, second and third triple-doubles in school history as a senior.
Coach of the Year belongs to Charlotte’s Tom Massolio, who navigated a gauntlet of a schedule and helped lead the Tarpons to a 20-9 record. Port Charlotte’s Kip Rhoten and DeSoto’s Darrel Nicklow were close behind.
The area had two district champions in Port Charlotte and DeSoto County and two teams reached the regional semifinals.
Charlotte led with three all-area selections with Port Charlotte, DeSoto, Community Christian, North Port and Venice earning two selections and Lemon Bay getting one.
First team
Ethan Bray, Guard, Community Christian*
Bray was the motor of the two most successful seasons Community Christian has ever had. He averaged 16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. He had three triple-doubles and was a lockdown defender for the Mustangs.
"Ethan took his game to another level his senior season," Mustangs coach Kurt Taylor said. "He was one of the best all-around players and clearly the best point guard in the area this season. He was our leader on and off the court."
Tyrik Gainer, Guard, Charlotte
Gainer spent some of the year out of position, which hindered his abilities, but took over during the second half of the season. While Tre Carroll was injured, he was the steady hand guiding the Tarpons. He was third on the team with 12 points per game and second in rebounds averaging 4.3.
"Tyrik played every game for us this year," Massolio said. "He was very dependable and took a lot of pressure off our outside game. When he was able to get his shots and get his looks, we were just a much better team."
Tre Carroll, Forward, Charlotte*
Carroll is as polished a junior that has walked through the doors of Charlotte High. With size, handles and a steady shot, he was virtually unstoppable at times. Carroll averaged 24.4 points and 9.6 rebounds, while also leading the team in assists. He missed some time due to injury, but was the Tarpons' go-to option night in and night out.
"He wins in so many different categories — scoring, rebounding, assists, deflections," Massolio said. "Early on we played him out of position, which he wanted and would help him and the team, but we were taking a great player out of his position. When we moved him back, his numbers exploded."
Caleb Geisendorfer, Forward, Lemon Bay
Geisendorfer was one of the top bigs in the area. Much-like Carroll, he was able to stretch the floor inside and out and got added help from strong strong outside-shooting teammates. He was one of the few if not the only area athlete to average a double-double for the year with 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds. He also added 2.8 blocks per game.
"He was able to average a double-double for the season and was the focus of other teams' defensive attention," Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. "(He's a) fierce competitor with a defensive approach to set the tone for each contest."
Malachi Wideman, Forward, Venice*
As one of the most athletic players in the state, Wideman was known for his explosive dunks. That talent won him the dunk crown at the City of Palms for the first time after finishing second multiple times. He averaged 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
"Malachi is by far one of the most athletic basketball players I have been around -- high school or college," Venice boys basketball coach Mike Montgomery said. "For all of his athleticism and publicity, he was extremely unselfish. Like most high-caliber athletes, he had the drive and desire to win.
"It was an absolute pleasure to have the opportunity to coach such an athletic young man. He made everyone on our team better and expect more of themselves and the team."
Logan Rogers, Guard, Port Charlotte
A two-time selection for both football and basketball all-area teams, Rogers showed a jump in maturity with his senior-like leadership. He played decent minutes as a sophomore, but had to take on the leader role after five seniors graduated. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.4 assists per game.
"Bear (Rogers) is our leader in the floor and I ask a lot of him,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “He's been here three years. Whether it be football or basketball, he's been in some big situations. That boy don't get rattled."
Ethan Redden, Guard, DeSoto County
DeSoto had one of the more impressive midseason turnarounds. After going 2-8 to start the year, they finished as district champions for the first time since 2007. Redden was a do-it-all player for the Bulldogs, scoring a game-high 19 points in the district final win.
"Ethan was the leader of the team he did what was expected of him and the team followed his play," Nicklow said. "I'm very proud of the way he developed this year."
Coach of the Year: Tom Massolio, Charlotte
Massolio has been at Charlotte for 2 1/2 decades and regardless of the roster turnover, continues to churn out 20-win seasons. He again went with a challenging schedule and played the No. 1 team in the state in Santa Fe Catholic as well as Lakewood, Fort Myers and Naples, going 20-9. This was the first year he's beaten Lehigh on the road and won a road regional game while at charlotte.
Second team
Gerald Robinson, Guard, Port Charlotte
Robinson took charge — quite literally — in his first year getting regular minutes. He was strong on offense and was a top-3 scoring option for the Pirates. He averaged 9.7 points per game and took 26 charges.
Nick Passamonte, Guard, North Port
Passamonte was one of few returners for the Bobcats. He averaged 11.3 points per game and scored a season-high 25 against Evangelical Christian, which reached the Elite 8.
Jalen Brown, Forward, North Port
Brown was a break out candidate in the preseason and it seems that he achieved that status. He led the team in scoring and rebounding with 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. His highlight moment came on a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds left in overtime to beat Immokalee.
Vince Marino, Guard, Venice
Sometimes overshadowed by his teammate Wideman, Marino has just as much athleticism. Marino averaged 6.7 points, 3.25 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
John Gamble, Forward, Charlotte
Gamble was one of the top players in the area and he is only a freshman. He averaged 14.5 points and 4.2 points per game and helped cover when Carroll was injured. He scored a career-high 27 against Riverdale.
Brandon Hill, Forward, Community Christian
Another cornerstone of the Mustang program, Hill was the muscle to Bray's finesse. He averaged 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds as a junior. He was an integral part of the turnaround.
Kiemar Richardson, Forward, DeSoto County
Richardson was a basketball and football all-area selection. After terrorizing offensive lines, he did the same to the paint during basketball season. He helped DeSoto secure its first district title since 2007.
