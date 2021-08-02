The first official day of high school football practice began before sunrise Monday at Charlotte High and continued until sunset at North Port.
From Venice to DeSoto County, blocking sleds pummeled and routes were run between water breaks under a steamy August sun.
“We are excited about our season,” Venice coach John Peacock said over the weekend in the lead-up to Monday’s practice. “We had a great offseason. We think we are very strong, probably one of the strongest football teams we’ve ever had.”
Peacock was speaking in terms of the work done in the Venice weight room. On the field, he is eager to see what another loaded crop of juniors and seniors can do on Friday nights. Several key transfers – including quarterback Ryan Browne – are meshing with a wealth of returning talent to aid Venice as it moves up to Class 8A this fall.
Charlotte receivers coach Jacob Scott sung praises for his team’s weight room work, too.
“We had a fantastic summer,” Scott said. “In strength and conditioning, probably one of the best summers we’ve had in five years’ time.”
The Tarpons are making wholesale changes on offense, where the team’s strength is a passing game that was non-existent a year ago. Preseason camp will be a race to devour the playbook for new quarterback Mason Henderson and a group of playmakers (Bryan Augustin, Keon Jones, Troi McClary), while the defensive front seven – a strong and deep unit – fine-tunes itself for potential dominance.
Meanwhile Port Charlotte figures to have a different look.
“Port Charlotte High School, we’re kind of a grinding team,” Pirates offensive coordinator Kyle Wheeler said. “Our team chemistry improved during the offseason conditioning.”
In a theme that will become readily apparent this fall, Port Charlotte also finds itself breaking in a new quarterback. How incoming Pirates signal-caller Bryce Eaton develops as he steps in for the departed Logan Rogers will factor heavily into the team’s success.
North Port (Sean Silverberg), Lemon Bay (Trey Rutan) and DeSoto County (Lane Fullerton) also are breaking in new starting quarterbacks. Each saw some time a year ago in backup or part-time roles, but are being handed the keys this fall.
Coaches for all area teams feel they are ahead of where they were this time last year for a very good reason – COVID-19 prevented any real summer work in 2020. Simply by getting back to normal, most feel they are hitting the ground running this week.
“Last year, we didn’t have an offseason, which kind of affected how we played in the regular season,” Wheeler said.
The Pirates began the year 5-1 before dropping their final three games.
“This year, we were able to have it and we showed a lot of improvement,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully that translates to on-field success.”
The preseason will be over in a blink of an eye. Exhibition games are less than three weeks away (Aug. 20) with the regular season beginning Aug. 27.
