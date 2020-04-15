As the outbreak of the coronavirus continues to cause many businesses to reduce costs and spend frugally, the impact is being felt even in the world of high school football.
The spring and summer seasons are when local football teams do most of their fundraising for the year — maximizing the time when they don’t have to focus on games.
For many programs, the money raised during this time goes to pay for essential aspects of running a team that the county can’t fund such as charter busses, pre and post-game meals, proper uniforms and equipment and much more. It can add up to at least $40,000 a year, some local coaches estimate.
With most local businesses struggling, few have the extra cash to sponsor teams. It appears that programs will have to find new ways to balance their budgets in the upcoming school year.
“Our community is fantastic,” Lemon Bay football coach Don Southwell said. “Our local business owners, everyone here in this community supports our school and our football program. They’re taking a hit right now and the last thing we want to do is go around and ask them for sponsorships for golf tournaments or sponsor some pre-game meals.
“The last thing we want to do is ask for that when places are hurting right now.”
Fortunately for Southwell’s Mantas, he said it looks as though the team can absorb the losses of fundraising for the upcoming season, but beyond that, the team will have to “get creative.”
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club — the team’s group of boosters — has already canceled its annual spring golf tournament and may have to postpone or cancel other fundraisers such as its annual fishing tournament and sales of its discount card to local businesses.
Some teams, such as the Port Charlotte Pirates, rely almost exclusively on community support as its booster club is primarily made up of a small group of players’ parents.
The team has already canceled its annual fishing tournament — one of its biggest events of the year — and head coach Jordan Ingman estimated that the team will miss out on a minimum of $10,000 during the spring and early summer alone.
“I’m very, very concerned,” Ingman said of his team’s finances. “The spring is our biggest time for fundraising because our kids are so busy in the fall, you don’t want to overwhelm them.
“We’ve looked at our budget and we’ve cut some things out we normally do. We have a couple more ideas right before football season that we’re gonna do that we haven’t done in the past to try to generate some funds to limit how this affects the kids.”
While some local programs like the Mantas and Pirates believe they can weather the storm for one offseason, that might not be the case with teams that have more expenses. such as the Venice Indians.
Along with proper uniforms and equipment for each player, the team also holds weekly dinners, meals before and after games, washes players’ uniforms, travels across the state for games and has to continue making payments on its scoreboard.
“Right now, we’re hurting because we still have a loan out on the Jumbotron,” said Venice coach John Peacock, who added that the team’s food bill can get up to as much as $20,000 annually. “It’s one of the final payments and it’s 40-something thousand dollars.
“With that said, we’ll be in the dumps. We’ll be hurting big-time.”
Though Peacock, like most area coaches, has struggled to figure out a way to come up with the money lost, there are some ideas in the works.
Along with looking for individual donors and postponing the annual golf tournament into August, Peacock has signed up his team for the Giving Challenge — a 24-hour event from April 28-29 by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County in which the organization will match any donations up to $100 for the non-profit of the donor’s choice.
Anyone interested in participating can find out more information on givingpartnerchallenge.org.
“As soon as I saw the bills coming in and the balance coming down, I knew what was ahead of us,” Peacock said. “We’d be fine if it wasn’t for the Jumbotron payment due in July, but that’s really gonna put a damper on things.
“We just have to get some individuals who want to step up and help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.