When it comes to playing high school football in Florida, there’s no time to waste.
The work needed to play against with some of the strongest, fastest and toughest players in the country is a year-round pursuit that doesn’t stop when the final whistle blows in December.
But with the outbreak of the coronavirus shutting down schools and gyms, it’s up to the student athletes to stay on top of their game.
“Coach (John) Peacock organized these group chats with the position groups where they have the responsibility of sending the last set of the workout to the group to try to build that team atmosphere and hold them accountable,” Indians strength and conditioning coach Clay Burton said.
“It’s a crazy time everyone is going through, but just getting a little bit of normalcy and team environment has been good for the kids, I think.”
While the Indians are trying to keep their routines as normal as possible, that can’t be done when not every athlete has access to the necessary equipment.
Some players, like rising senior receiver Weston Wolff, are fortunate enough to have a full set-up at home, so they don’t miss much of the work they’d typically get in.
“I know during this time that a lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to work out, so I kind of see it as an advantage, a time to get ahead and get in shape so I’m ready for football season when it’s time to go back,” he said.
But others have had to get a little creative. Eventually some of the players and coaches began to post the more unique workouts to Twitter.
There’s been videos posted of up-downs, planks, push-ups, crunches, lunges, jumping rope, running, squatting and benching with new posts each day.
Rising seniors Ethan Mort and Kade Reyher took their workouts up a notch — pushing and pulling Jeeps to work on leg strength.
“Getting it going,” said Reyher on the toughest part of pulling the Jeep. “I got it up to 5 miles per hour and I pulled it about 30 yards maybe. That was the hardest workout I’ve had to do. I took the harness off and it was kind of hard to walk.”
What began as providing proof of putting in work steadily turned into encouragement for the players to keep going.
“It’s part of the motivation,” offensive lineman David Raney said. “If you see other people doing those kind of workouts, it makes you feel like you’re not alone through this and other people are going through the exact same thing as you.”
Though Raney only has limited access to equipment, he said he’s been using what he can — like some 10 pound plates for shoulder exercises and a broom to maintain form while doing squats.
While some players like Wolff and Mort find themselves stepping into leadership roles at an unusual time, they’re doing their part by keeping in touch with their teammates over the phone.
Soon, the team is planning to meet over video conferencing and they’re continuing to look for new ways to prepare.
Though there’s no telling when the Indians will be allowed to come together again, there’s a good chance they’ll be ready to go when they do.
“We like to pride ourselves on our summer weight and conditioning program,” Burton said. “Who knows if we’ll have any of that. So we’ll have to find our edge another way.
“That’s what we’re trying to do with these workouts is build some accountability and have these kids say, ‘No matter what the circumstance is, I’m still gonna work and build toward my goal of being the best player I can be.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.