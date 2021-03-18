Home runs have become increasing prevalent throughout Major League Baseball over the last few years. But in high school, baseball diamonds aren’t much smaller than the professional ones, and the players are just teenagers — making long balls difficult to come by.
Despite this our area still boasts several formidable sluggers.
It probably wouldn’t be the best idea during COVID times, but a local home run derby could be a fun way to showcase some powerful hitters from Venice to Punta Gorda.
There would be some ground rules.
Each area team could select one representative to swing for the fences at 10 pitches — with the two hitting the least homers being eliminated in two rounds until a one-on-one finale.
Maybe one day we can see this happen, but for now, here’s how we see it playing out in the imaginations of The Daily Sun sports staff:
Port Charlotte - First baseman Landon Carter (5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Fr.)
It’s impressive for a freshman player to make varsity, let alone contribute or become his team’s strongest hitter.
But Carter, a first baseman and pitcher, has done just that — going 11-for-29 with two doubles, one HR, four runs and four RBIs. He has the only home run on Port Charlotte and also has the team’s second-highest batting average.
How he’d do in the derby: Carter may be the youngest player in this made-up derby, but he’s about as big, or bigger, than most of the players on this list.
While Carter has flashed impressive potential, it might be too much to ask for a freshman to compete under pressure against some of the area’s most powerful and experienced seniors.
We see Carter taking some time to get over his nerves, and then launching a home run or two before being eliminated in the opening round.
Lemon Bay - Infielder Abel Albarran (5-foot-10, 165 pounds, So.)
Typically a home run derby would consist of upperclassmen who have had time to refine their swing and pack on muscle.
Albarran, however, bucks that trend.
He’s been one of the area’s hottest hitters so far, going 22-for-43 with five doubles, one triple, 15 runs and 18 RBI through 13 games.
Though he doesn’t officially have a home run this year, he did launch a grand slam in a preseason game.
How he’d do in the derby: The stats speak for themselves. Albarran is hitting over .500 with several extra-base hits. Working against him, though, is that he’s the second-youngest player in this derby and also the smallest.
He’s shown he has the power to hit homers, but can he keep up with the hardest hitters?
We see Albarran making solid contact, but coming up just short on a few long balls as he is eliminated in the opening round along with Carter.
DeSoto County - Infielder Logan Adams (6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Sr.)
The Bulldogs have struggled at the plate in a 1-9 start, but Adams has set the example to follow.
He’s the only player on the team hitting .300 or better (with more than 10 ABs) as he’s went 6-for-18 with four doubles and two RBIs.
How he’d do in the derby: Adams is the tallest and lankiest player in the derby — giving him the potential to be a dark horse candidate to win it all.
However, the players he’d be battling against — Brandon Long, Aidan Corn and John Busha — would make it tough to make it past the semifinals.
We see Adams getting hot in the opening round, but failing to keep up in the semifinals as others steal the show.
North Port - First baseman Brandon Long (5-foot-10, 220 pounds, Sr.)
Long has been much better at pitching than hitting this season, but that’s not to discredit the damage he can do at the plate.
Long has started four games on the mound — allowing 14 hits and six earned runs over 24 2/3 innings while striking out 35 batters and walking three.
He’s shown his power in flashes.
Long has gone 6-for-30 with three doubles, one run and three RBIs this year.
How he’d do in the derby: He hasn’t hit one out in a game this season just yet, but Long is the Bobcats’ batting practice bomber, coach Miles Mayer said.
His power is clear to see — as half of his hits have gone for extra-base hits — but he simply can’t focus on hitting as much as most of these other players.
We see Long cruising in the opening round, but running out of gas in the semifinals against some tough foes.
Venice - First baseman Aidan Corn (6-foot, 190 pounds, Sr.)
Corn has been a regular contributor for the Indians for three straight years now and he’s only added strength to his game.
He’s one of the few to hit one over the fence at Venice as a sophomore, and he did it twice in one game already this year — going 2-for-4 with two homers, three runs and four RBI in a 9-4 win over Fort Myers on Feb. 19.
He slumped over a five-game stretch, but has still went 10-for-37 with a double, two HR, eight runs, eight RBI and four walks over 12 games.
How he’d do in the derby: Corn has an aggressive swing and often rips the ball to the wall with ease. Though he doesn’t often hit deep flies in games, that’s likely the product of playing smart baseball rather than an inability to shoot for the fences.
We see Corn, one of the most experienced and powerful hitters in the area, settling in early and hitting enough out to make the final round.
Charlotte - Outfielder John Busha (6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Sr.)
It should be no surprise that Busha — one of the strongest players on the Tarpons football team — is also the biggest bopper on the baseball team.
He’s had an unreal start to the season, going 9-for-23 with two doubles, two triples, four HRs, eight runs, 12 RBIs. What makes Busha truly special, however, is his ability to crush the ball from both sides of the plate.
So far, he’s hit two home runs as a right-hander and two as a left-hander.
How he’d do in the derby: It’s hard to see how Busha doesn’t at least make it to the final round. A rare player who possesses both contact and power skill with his bat, Busha also has the advantage of switching sides of the plate to keep himself fresh.
We see Busha crushing the competition until the final round, where he inches out Corn.
