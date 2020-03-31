High school sports in Florida aren’t over just yet.
On Tuesday afternoon the Florida High School Athletic Association announced it was following local and federal guidelines in postponing all meetings, conferences and athletic events through May 3.
The announcement came less than a day after the Florida Department of Education recommended schools remain closed through April and two days after President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines through April as well.
The FHSAA left open the possibility for the spring season to extend through June 30 — stating it’s working on “creative solutions for the continuance of spring sports.”
“I think it gives hope to all of those athletes who worked real hard conditioning all year that they still have a chance to play,” Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski said. “Especially for the seniors, it gives them a chance that they might not have to end their seasons without being in the playoffs.”
While the FHSAA is leaving the door open for a finish to the spring season, there would be some obstacles to overcome to make that possibility a reality.
The student athletes would have to get back in game shape, which could take at least a week and maybe longer. For some specialized roles, such as pitchers, it could take even longer.
“It’s hard for pitchers,” Lemon Bay baseball coach Mel Brnovich said. “Where do you practice? The fields are closed. You really have to be cautious with these pitchers.
“I don’t think any pitcher is ready to throw over 35-40 pitches max, to be honest with you.”
On top of needed prep time, the schedule would have to be completely re-done.
“We’ll have to see how many schools come back,” said Dombroski, who has seen six Indians state championships over the past three school years. “It’s hard to have a state championship if everyone can’t compete. If some counties return and some don’t, how do you call that a state championship?”
The association also admitted there’s a chance the season will still get canceled altogether, but if that’s the case, it will be “working diligently to create a plan regarding additional eligibility for students who have not been able to participate in spring sports.”
The logistics of an added year of eligibility aren’t clear, but would likely extend added eligibility for only spring sports.
“That’s a hard one to answer just knowing where I have an opportunity to play,” said Venice senior catcher Mac Guscette, who signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Florida this past winter. “It’s just a great opportunity. But also, you always want to play your senior season. I don’t know. I’ve been thinking about it. I kind of have mixed feelings about it.”
With every professional sports league on hold and all collegiate athletics canceled, the fact that the FHSAA has yet to make a final decision on its spring season came as an unexpected surprise to some.
“For all of the seniors throughout every state, this is their last time to play high school baseball and you’d hate to see that just drift away,” Guscette said. “I think it’s a great thing they’re doing because it gives us baseball players hope that we’re still gonna play.”
