Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.