Brandon Hill is Community Christian’s tallest player as well as its top returning scorer and rebounder. It would be a simple thing to stick him under the basket while allowing the Mustangs’ three returning guards to cook on the perimeter.
But that’s not going to happen.
Sometimes, high school basketball isn’t about doing the easy thing. Rather, it’s about doing right by the player. Mustangs coach Kurt Taylor knows his smallish team needs some sort of interior presence, but of more importance is teaching the 6-5 Hill a position he likely would play at the next level if he wants to continue his basketball career.
“This year for the first time, we’re going to have him on the perimeter most of the time,” Taylor said. “This is probably not the best for our team, but it’s the best for him. That’s how we operate here.
“It’s whatever can help make that player have a chance to play at the next level and do something he has a passion for, and at the same time, get a college education,” Taylor added.
For his part, Hill said he was grateful for the opportunity.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “It’s going to help prepare me to play at the next level at my size. I think it will really benefit me because at 6-4 or 6-5, you’re not playing in the post at college.”
Community Christian is coming off a 16-12 season, continuing its steady progress under Taylor. The Mustangs lost two of their top three scorers to graduation, accounting for more than 28 points per game, but Hill brings back 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for his senior season.
“I feel this team will be pretty special,” Hill said. “We have three guards returning and they all come in here and help the team in specific ways.”
Juniors Lucas Rivera and Isaiah Levine pair with sophomore Drew Carter to form that trio. All three were starters last year and along with Hill – who has been on the varsity since eighth grade – provide Taylor with a wealth of experience on the floor.
“Our three guards have to pick their game up and I believe they will,” Taylor said. “They have the skill to do that and they have the desire to do that. I think they are going to play at a high level.”
Still, Taylor said the team’s overall fortunes rely on Hill as he learns a new position while carrying the mantle as the team’s lone captain.
“He’s not a back-to-the-basket post player,” Taylor said. “He’s more of a stretch 4, but in order to do that, he has to shoot the ball from the perimeter. He’s capable of doing that, but a lot of times, he’s passing up those shots.”
It is a rare instance of unselfishness being detrimental to the team.
“He’s got to take those shots, for us and for him,” Taylor said. “He has to show up with great intensity and great urgency.”
Hill said breaking himself out of that train of thought is something he is working on.
“It’s just something I don’t usually do,” he said. “I like to pass the ball and get the team involved and then I get mine. That’s just how I like to play, but I’m going to have to flip the switch and be more aggressive because the team’s going to need me in certain parts of the game when I have to take over.”
Moving out to the perimeter also means improving his ball control as well as finding consistency from long range.
“I need to tighten up the ball-handling,” Hill said. That, and just pick my spots when to take my shot and be comfortable when I shoot it. Don’t hesitate, just shoot it and be confident.”
For most of the school’s existence, Community Christian has struggled for recognition around Charlotte County, even while regularly playing the county’s schools. Building a program that can consistently compete is the key to visibility. This year’s schedule includes home-and-home meetings with Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte. The Mustangs have already played DeSoto County once and will play them again. There also are games against Riverdale, Bishop Verot and Gateway Charter.
The competitive schedule is vital to the Mustangs being able to hold their own against district foes Sarasota Christian and Tampa Bayshore.
“We play a good schedule hoping to be able to deal with our district,” Taylor said. “We have 25 games as of now and we have a legitimate chance to win 15 to 20 of them. We also have a legitimate chance to when eight. Every game is going to be a battle.
“But the fact we have three guards that have been playing varsity basketball for two years?” Taylor continued. “Guard play is everything. If you have guys who can shoot it, take care of it and find people, that makes everything easier.”
